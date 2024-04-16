United Airlines Announces First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Exceeds Revenue and EPS Expectations

First-quarter diluted loss per share of $0.38; first-quarter adjusted diluted loss per share1 of $0.15 - ahead of expectations

Updates fleet plan - allowing for a more consistent delivery schedule of approximately 100 narrowbody aircraft yearly 2025 through 2027

Achieved second-best first quarter on-time departure performance2 in the company's history

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines (UAL) today reported first-quarter 2024 financial results. The company had a pre-tax loss of $164 million, a $92 million improvement over the same quarter last year; adjusted pre-tax loss1 of $79 million, a $187 million improvement on an adjusted basis over the same quarter last year. These earnings reflect the approximately $200 million impact from the Boeing 737 MAX 9 grounding, without which the company would have reported a quarterly profit. In the quarter, the company generated $2.8 billion operating cash flow and free cash flow1 of $1.5 billion. The company continues to expect full-year 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share3 of $9 to $11.

United delivered strong financial and operational performance in the quarter. The demand environment remained strong with a double-digit percentage increase in business demand quarter over quarter, as compared to pre-pandemic. Additionally, the company was able to take advantage of a number of opportunities to adjust domestic capacity which drove meaningful improvements in first quarter profitability. Atlantic and Domestic markets both saw large passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) increases year over year, with 11% and 6% growth respectively.

"I want to thank the United team for working so hard this quarter to deliver strong operational metrics for our customers and sharpen our focus on safety, while producing excellent financial results for our shareholders," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. "We've adjusted our fleet plan to better reflect the reality of what the manufacturers are able to deliver. And, we'll use those planes to capitalize on an opportunity that only United has: profitably grow our mid-continent hubs and expand our highly profitable international network from our best in the industry coastal hubs."

Fleet Update

United has made several adjustments to its long-term fleet strategy based on future needs of the airline and manufacturers production and delivery timelines that are expected to smooth out and moderate the company's aircraft delivery schedule in the coming years including:

Converted a portion of Boeing MAX 10 aircraft orders to Boeing MAX 9 from 2025 through 2027; maintained the right to convert more Boeing MAX 10 into MAX 8 or MAX 9 as needed.

Have agreed to letters of intent with two lessors to lease 35 new Airbus A321neos with CFM engines expected in 2026 and 2027.

Due to manufacturing and certification delays from prior years, by the end of 2023, the airline's contractual aircraft commitments for 2024 had increased to 183 narrowbody aircraft. At the beginning of 2024, these delays were anticipated to continue and the company expected 101 narrowbody deliveries. Following the 737 MAX 9 grounding and the FAA's announced significant production capacity constraints on Boeing, the company now anticipates 61 narrowbody aircraft and 5 widebody aircraft to be delivered in 2024.

In the short run, the company expects a small number of aircraft previously scheduled to enter into service in the second quarter to be pushed into the third quarter, which is expected to have minimal impact on the company's capacity plans.

First-Quarter Financial Results

Capacity up 9.1% compared to first-quarter 2023.

Total operating revenue of $12.5 billion , up 9.7% compared to first-quarter 2023.

, up 9.7% compared to first-quarter 2023. TRASM up 0.6% compared to first-quarter 2023.

CASM down 0.6%, and CASM-ex 1 up 4.7%, compared to first-quarter 2023.

up 4.7%, compared to first-quarter 2023. Pre-tax loss of $164 million , with a pre-tax margin of (1.3)%; adjusted pre-tax loss 1 of $79 million , with an adjusted pre-tax margin 1 of (0.6)%.

, with a pre-tax margin of (1.3)%; adjusted pre-tax loss of , with an adjusted pre-tax margin of (0.6)%. Net loss of $124 million ; adjusted net loss 1 of $50 million .

; adjusted net loss of . Diluted loss per share of $0.38 ; adjusted diluted loss per share 1 of $0.15 .

; adjusted diluted loss per share of . Average fuel price per gallon of $2.88 .

. Ending available liquidity of $16.9 billion .

. Total debt and finance lease obligations of $27.2 billion at quarter end.

at quarter end. Trailing twelve months adjusted net debt1 to adjusted EBITDAR1 of 2.7x.

Key Highlights

Reached milestone of 200 new and retrofit aircraft featuring United's signature interior featuring bigger bins, seatback screens at every seat and Bluetooth connectivity.

United and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced a tentative agreement for a four-year contract extension, covering the airline's 9,700 aircraft technicians.

Opened an expanded Flight Training Center – a new, 150,000-square-foot building in Denver with 12 additional full-motion flight simulators to train the next generation of world class pilots.

with 12 additional full-motion flight simulators to train the next generation of world class pilots. Announced MileagePlus® pooling, making United the first airline to allow customers to share and redeem miles in one linked account, providing additional value to loyalty members, their friends and loved ones.

Announced the addition of Rosalind Brewer and Michelle Freyre to United's Board of Directors.

and to United's Board of Directors. Named among Fortune's Most Admired Companies list, recognized as having a strong reputation within and across industries.

Customer Experience

Announced the addition of larger overhead bins to 50 regional aircraft for an 80% increase of space for carry-on bags, becoming the first U.S. airline to offer the enhancement.

Partnered with the Transportation Security Authority (TSA) to launch TSA PreCheck Touchless ID at O'Hare International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, providing an expedited security experience to customers.

International Airport, providing an expedited security experience to customers. In collaboration with the United Spinal Association and Numotion, launched a new filter in the booking path to enable customers traveling with a personal wheelchair to filter aircraft that can accommodate their device, and for eligible customers, the ability to request a refund of the fare difference in cases where the accommodating trip would be more expensive.

Began utilizing generative AI on united.com to expedite customer search and in the airline's industry-leading flight status notification system, further enabling real-time flight status updates to customers.

Customer satisfaction for the quarter with onboard WiFi and inflight entertainment systems (IFE) achieved its highest rating since 2022 for on-time flights, with WiFi and IFE ratings improving six points year over year on the consumer satisfaction scale, Net Promoter Score.

United was awarded the 'Best Business Class Rose' by Business Traveller as part of its Cellars in the Sky Awards.

Operations

Achieved the second best on-time departure for any first quarter in the company's history 2 .

. Achieved the second best on-time arrival and departure metrics amongst U.S. airlines for the second quarter in a row – a position held for the last six months straight.

Set the record for the highest first quarter consolidated seat factor ever at 84.1%, with March achieving the highest seat factor in the month's history.

Set the record for the greatest number of days carrying over 500,000 passengers in the company's first quarter history at 16 days.

Network

Announced upcoming services to three new destinations, with flights between Marrakesh, Morocco and New York / Newark ; Cebu, Philippines and Tokyo - Narita ; and Medellin, Colombia and Houston , becoming the first U.S. airline to serve Marrakesh and Cebu. United also announced new service from the airline's Guam hub to Tokyo-Haneda, launching in May.

and / ; Cebu, and - ; and and , becoming the first U.S. airline to serve Marrakesh and Cebu. United also announced new service from the airline's hub to Tokyo-Haneda, launching in May. Announced increased service on three routes, adding a second summer-seasonal flight between Porto, Portugal and New York / Newark , a second year-round flight between Hong Kong and Los Angeles starting in October, and extending the second flight between Seoul, South Korea and San Francisco to year-round.

and / , a second year-round flight between and starting in October, and extending the second flight between and to year-round. Announced the return of service between Shanghai and Los Angeles , with four weekly flights beginning at the end of August, and increasing to daily service in late October.

and , with four weekly flights beginning at the end of August, and increasing to daily service in late October. Restarted summer-seasonal service earlier in the year on popular flights like Washington D.C. to Lisbon, Portugal ; Barcelona, Spain ; and Rome, Italy .

to ; ; and . Inaugurated service to Tulum, Mexico from Houston and New York / Newark at the end of March; with services from Chicago and Los Angeles starting in the second quarter, announcing an additional inaugural service between Georgetown , Guyana and Houston also in the second quarter.

from and / at the end of March; with services from and starting in the second quarter, announcing an additional inaugural service between , and also in the second quarter. Operated United's largest quarterly domestic schedule by available seat miles, including operating the airline's largest Florida schedule in company history with the addition of three new non-stop routes and a year over year increase of 19% to the popular wintertime destination.

Employees, Sustainability & Communities

Celebrated one year of Innovate, United's digital technology career pathway program that has a 92% retention rate for participants.

Announced the addition of eight new corporate partners to the UAV Sustainable Flight Fund, bringing the amount of capital commitments to more than $200 million from cross-industry businesses to support start-ups focused on decarbonizing air travel by accelerating the research, production and technologies associated with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). More than 115,000 United customers have contributed nearly $500,000 to supplement United's commitment to the Fund.

from cross-industry businesses to support start-ups focused on decarbonizing air travel by accelerating the research, production and technologies associated with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). More than 115,000 United customers have contributed nearly to supplement United's commitment to the Fund. Announced Somos, a new employee Business Resource Group focused on supporting and championing allyship for Latino and Hispanic employees.

Throughout the quarter, more than 1,200 employees volunteered over 8,600 hours at non-profit organizations supporting local communities around the world.

United and MileagePlus® members donated nine million miles to non-profit charities across the globe through the Miles on a Mission program, including the quarter's two feature non-profit partners, Make-A-Wish America and Girl Scouts of the USA .

. Transported nearly 299 million pounds of cargo, including approximately 10.3 million pounds of medical shipments and 263,000 pounds of military shipments.

Named the inaugural recipient of the Humanitarian Force for Good Award by Air Transport World in its Airline Industry Awards.

Employees from across the U.S. marched alongside United's Black Business Resource Group BEACON in Martin Luther King Jr. Day parades in Denver and Los Angeles and volunteered in community service events across the system, including sorting 145,000 pounds of food to help provide more than 174,000 meals to communities in need through the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Food Bank of the Rockies and Community FoodBank of New Jersey .

Earnings Call

UAL will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter financial results, as well as its financial and operational outlook for the second-quarter 2024 and beyond, on Wednesday, April 17, at 9:30 a.m. CST/10:30 a.m. EST. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website for three months.

Outlook

This press release should be read in conjunction with the company's Investor Update issued in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement, which provides additional information on the company's business outlook (including certain financial and operational guidance) and is furnished with this press release to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K. The Investor Update is also available at ir.united.com. Management will also discuss certain business outlook items, including providing certain full year 2024 financial targets, during the quarterly earnings conference call.

The company's business outlook is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release. Please see the section entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

In discussing financial results and guidance, the company refers to financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures such as CASM-ex (which excludes the impact of fuel expense, profit sharing, special charges and third-party expenses), adjusted pre-tax margin (which is calculated as pre-tax margin excluding operating and nonoperating special charges, unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net and debt extinguishment and modification fees), adjusted pre-tax income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted net income typically have exclusions or adjustments that include one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of past or future operating results. These items are excluded because the company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the company's business nor reflect the company's underlying business performance.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Please refer to the tables accompanying this release for a description of the non-GAAP adjustments and reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures used to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and related disclosures.

-tables attached-

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease) (In millions, except for percentage changes and per share data)

2024

2023

Operating revenue:











Passenger revenue

$ 11,313

$ 10,274

10.1 Cargo

391

398

(1.8) Other operating revenue

835

757

10.3 Total operating revenue

12,539

11,429

9.7













Operating expense:











Salaries and related costs

3,932

3,322

18.4 Aircraft fuel

2,954

3,174

(6.9) Landing fees and other rent

804

717

12.1 Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs

773

702

10.1 Depreciation and amortization

708

655

8.1 Regional capacity purchase

585

615

(4.9) Distribution expenses

480

403

19.1 Aircraft rent

43

56

(23.2) Special charges

13

14

NM Other operating expenses

2,148

1,814

18.4 Total operating expense

12,440

11,472

8.4













Operating income (loss)

99

(43)

NM













Nonoperating income (expense):











Interest expense

(454)

(486)

(6.6) Interest income

177

170

4.1 Interest capitalized

61

38

60.5 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net

(37)

24

NM Miscellaneous, net

(10)

41

NM Total nonoperating expense, net

(263)

(213)

23.5













Loss before income tax benefit

(164)

(256)

(35.9)













Income tax benefit

(40)

(62)

(35.5) Net loss

$ (124)

$ (194)

(36.1)













Diluted loss per share

$ (0.38)

$ (0.59)

(35.6) Diluted weighted average shares

328.3

327.4

0.3













NM-Greater than 100% change or otherwise not meaningful.













UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. PASSENGER REVENUE INFORMATION AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)

Information is as follows (in millions, except for percentage changes):



1Q 2024 Passenger Revenue

Passenger Revenue vs. 1Q 2023

Passenger

Revenue

per Available

Seat Mile

("PRASM")

vs. 1Q 2023

Yield vs.

1Q 2023

Available Seat Miles

("ASMs") vs. 1Q 2023

1Q 2024

ASMs

1Q 2024 Revenue

Passenger Miles

("RPMs") Domestic $ 6,916

6.6 %

6.1 %

2.6 %

0.5 %

38,712

32,389



























Europe 1,408

11.7 %

12.0 %

7.8 %

(0.1 %)

10,162

7,474 Pacific 1,388

44.3 %

(12.9 %)

(3.5) %

65.8 %

11,856

8,377 Latin America 1,329

9.6 %

(12.7 %)

(10.0 %)

25.5 %

8,913

7,538 Middle East/India/Africa 272

(23.2 %)

5.3 %

9.2 %

(27.0 %)

2,025

1,649 International 4,397

16.0 %

(4.2 %)

(1.0 %)

21.1 %

32,956

25,038



























Consolidated $ 11,313

10.1 %

1.0 %

0.7 %

9.1 %

71,668

57,427





























Select operating statistics are as follows:





Three Months Ended

March 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)



2024

2023

Passengers (thousands) (a)

39,325

36,822

6.8 RPMs (millions) (b)

57,427

52,532

9.3 ASMs (millions) (c)

71,668

65,720

9.1 Passenger load factor: (d)











Consolidated

80.1 %

79.9 %

0.2 pts. Domestic

83.7 %

80.9 %

2.8 pts. International

76.0 %

78.5 %

(2.5) pts. PRASM (cents)

15.79

15.63

1.0 Total revenue per available seat mile ("TRASM") (cents)

17.50

17.39

0.6 Average yield per RPM (cents) (e)

19.70

19.56

0.7 Cargo revenue ton miles (millions) (f)

852

731

16.6 Aircraft in fleet at end of period

1,366

1,337

2.2 Average stage length (miles) (g)

1,481

1,432

3.4 Employee headcount, as of March 31 (in thousands)

104.5

96.3

8.5 Cost per ASM ("CASM") (cents)

17.36

17.46

(0.6) CASM-ex (cents) (h)

13.13

12.54

4.7 Average aircraft fuel price per gallon

$ 2.88

$ 3.33

(13.5) Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

1,025

952

7.7

_____________________________________ (a) The number of revenue passengers measured by each flight segment flown. (b) The number of scheduled miles flown by revenue passengers. (c) The number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of scheduled miles those seats are flown. (d) RPMs divided by ASMs. (e) The average passenger revenue received for each RPM flown. (f) The number of cargo revenue tons transported multiplied by the number of miles flown. (g) Average stage length equals the average distance a flight travels weighted for size of aircraft. (h) CASM-ex is CASM less the impact of fuel expense, profit sharing, special charges and third-party expenses. See NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION for a reconciliation of CASM-ex to CASM, the most comparable GAAP measure.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

1 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UAL evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA excluding aircraft rent (adjusted EBITDAR), adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, CASM-ex, adjusted capital expenditures, adjusted total debt, adjusted net debt, free cash flow, and free cash flow, net of financings, among others. The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking measures where the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred and are out of the company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures. See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" above. The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

CASM: CASM is a common metric used in the airline industry to measure an airline's cost structure and efficiency. UAL reports CASM excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel expense, and profit sharing. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges is useful to investors because those items are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL also believes that excluding third-party business expenses, such as maintenance, flight academy, ground handling and catering services for third parties, provides more meaningful disclosure because these expenses are not directly related to UAL's core business. UAL also believes that excluding fuel expense from certain measures is useful to investors because it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. UAL excludes profit sharing because it believes that this exclusion allows investors to better understand and analyze UAL's operating cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR: UAL also reports EBITDA and EBITDAR excluding special charges, nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net and nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees. UAL believes that adjusting for these items is useful to investors because they are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance.

Adjusted Capital Expenditures and Free Cash Flow: UAL believes that adjusting capital expenditures for assets acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities is useful to investors in order to appropriately reflect the total amounts spent on capital expenditures. UAL also believes that adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns, adjusted capital expenditures, and aircraft operating lease additions is useful to allow investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for debt service or general corporate initiatives.

Adjusted Total Debt and Adjusted Net Debt: Adjusted total debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that includes current and long-term debt, operating lease obligations and finance lease obligations, current and noncurrent other financial liabilities and noncurrent pension and postretirement obligations. Adjusted net debt is adjusted total debt minus cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. UAL provides adjusted total debt and adjusted net debt because we believe these measures provide useful supplemental information for assessing the company's debt and debt-like obligation profile.





Three Months Ended

March 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease) CASM-ex (in cents, except for percentage changes)

2024

2023

CASM (GAAP)

17.36

17.46

(0.6) Fuel expense

4.13

4.83

(14.5) Third-party business expenses

0.08

0.06

33.3 Special charges

0.02

0.03

NM CASM-ex (Non-GAAP)

13.13

12.54

4.7

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31, Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR (in millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ (124)

$ (194)

$ 2,688

$ 1,920 Adjusted for:















Depreciation and amortization

708

655

2,724

2,500 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest and interest income

216

278

885

1,258 Income tax expense (benefit)

(40)

(62)

791

566 Special charges

13

14

948

162 Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

37

(24)

34

(44) Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees

35

—

46

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 845

$ 667

$ 8,116

$ 6,362 Adjusted EBITDA margin

6.7 %

5.8 %

14.8 %

13.0 %

















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 845

$ 667

$ 8,116

$ 6,362 Aircraft rent

43

56

184

247 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 888

$ 723

$ 8,300

$ 6,609



Three Months Ended

March 31, Adjusted Capital Expenditures (in millions) 2024

2023 Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (GAAP) $ 1,366

$ 1,843 Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases,

and other financial liabilities —

200 Adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) $ 1,366

$ 2,043







Free Cash Flow (in millions)





Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 2,847

$ 3,142 Less capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns 1,366

1,843 Free cash flow, net of financings (Non-GAAP) $ 1,481

$ 1,299







Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 2,847

$ 3,142 Less adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,366

2,043 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 1,481

$ 1,099





March 31,

Increase/ (Decrease)

Adjusted total debt and Adjusted net debt (in millions)

2024

2023



Debt - current and noncurrent (GAAP)

$ 27,017

$ 30,666

$ (3,649)

Operating lease obligations - current and noncurrent

5,074

5,179

(105)

Finance lease obligations - current and noncurrent

195

180

15

Pension and postretirement liabilities - noncurrent

1,610

1,436

174

Other financial liabilities - current and noncurrent

2,558

1,159

1,399

Adjusted total debt (Non-GAAP)

$ 36,454

$ 38,620

(2,166)

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,401

$ 7,634

767

Short-term investments

5,591

9,522

(3,931)

Adjusted net debt

$ 22,462

$ 21,464

998

Adjusted net debt divided by twelve months ended March 31 adjusted EBITDAR

2.7

3.2

(0.5) pts.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease) (in millions, except for percentage changes and per share data) 2024

2023

Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 12,440

$ 11,472

8.4 Special charges 13

14

NM Operating expenses, excluding special charges 12,427

11,458

8.5 Adjusted to exclude:









Fuel expense 2,954

3,174

(6.9) Profit sharing 3

—

NM Third-party business expenses 58

41

41.5 Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 9,412

$ 8,243

14.2











Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 99

$ (43)

NM Special charges 13

14

NM Adjusted operating income (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 112

$ (29)

NM











Operating margin 0.8 %

(0.4) %

1.2 pts Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP) 0.9 %

(0.3) %

1.2 pts











Pre-tax loss (GAAP) $ (164)

$ (256)

(35.9) Adjusted to exclude:









Special charges 13

14

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 37

(24)

NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees 35

—

NM Adjusted pre-tax loss (Non-GAAP) $ (79)

$ (266)

(70.3)











Pre-tax margin (1.3) %

(2.2) %

0.9 pts. Adjusted pre-tax margin (Non-GAAP) (0.6) %

(2.3) %

1.7 pts.











Net loss (GAAP) $ (124)

$ (194)

(36.1) Adjusted to exclude:









Special charges 13

14

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 37

(24)

NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees 35

—

NM Income tax benefit on adjustments, net (11)

(3)

NM Adjusted net loss (Non-GAAP) $ (50)

$ (207)

(75.8)











Diluted loss per share (GAAP) $ (0.38)

$ (0.59)

(35.6) Adjusted to exclude:









Special charges 0.04

0.04

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 0.11

(0.07)

NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees 0.11

—

NM Income tax benefit on adjustments, net (0.03)

(0.01)

NM Adjusted diluted loss per share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.15)

$ (0.63)

(76.2)

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions) March 31, 2024

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, 2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,401

$ 6,058 Short-term investments 5,591

8,330 Restricted cash 40

31 Receivables, less allowance for credit losses (2024 — $19; 2023 — $18) 2,259

1,898 Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, less obsolescence allowance (2024 — $721; 2023 — $689) 1,675

1,561 Prepaid expenses and other 730

609 Total current assets 18,696

18,487







Total operating property and equipment, net 40,470

39,815 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,895

3,914 Other assets:





Goodwill 4,527

4,527 Intangibles, less accumulated amortization (2024 — $1,339; 2023 — $1,495) 2,717

2,725 Restricted cash 244

245 Investments in affiliates and other, less allowance for credit losses (2024 — $32; 2023 — $38) 1,353

1,391 Total other assets 8,841

8,888 Total assets $ 71,902

$ 71,104







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,344

$ 3,835 Accrued salaries and benefits 2,128

2,940 Advance ticket sales 9,601

6,704 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 3,086

3,095 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,958

4,018 Current maturities of operating leases 557

576 Current maturities of finance leases 117

172 Current maturities of other financial liabilities 63

57 Other 910

806 Total current liabilities 24,764

22,203 Long-term liabilities and deferred credits:





Long-term debt 23,059

25,057 Long-term obligations under operating leases 4,517

4,503 Long-term obligations under finance leases 78

91 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 4,193

4,048 Pension liability 985

968 Postretirement benefit liability 625

637 Deferred income taxes 545

594 Other financial liabilities 2,495

2,265 Other 1,453

1,414 Total long-term liabilities and deferred credits 37,950

39,577 Total stockholders' equity 9,188

9,324 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,902

$ 71,104

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,847

$ 3,142







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (1,366)

(1,843) Purchases of short-term and other investments (866)

(4,193) Proceeds from sale of short-term and other investments 3,657

4,061 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 20

1 Other, net (4)

6 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,441

(1,968)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt and other financial liabilities, net of discounts and fees 3,111

288 Payments of long-term debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities (5,031)

(820) Other, net (18)

(31) Net cash used in financing activities (1,938)

(563) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,350

611 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 6,335

7,421 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 8,685

$ 8,032







Investing and Financing Activities Not Affecting Cash:





Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other —

200 Right-of-use assets acquired through operating leases 132

295 Lease modifications and lease conversions 14

23 Investment interests received in exchange for loans, goods and services 18

21

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NOTES (UNAUDITED)

Special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net include the following:





Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions)

2024

2023 Operating :







(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges

$ 13

$ 14 Total operating special charges

13

14









Nonoperating :







Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

37

(24) Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees

35

— Total nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

72

(24) Total operating and nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

85

(10) Income tax benefit, net of valuation allowance

(11)

(3) Total operating and non-operating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments,

net of income taxes

$ 74

$ (13)

(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges : During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the company incurred $13 million of charges primarily consisting of a settlement related to a certain pilot long term disability plan, accelerated depreciation on assets with shortened lives, and other losses on disposal of assets, which were partially offset by a gain from a favorable outcome related to a certain contract dispute as well as gains on sales of assets.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the company recorded $14 million of net charges primarily comprised of accelerated depreciation related to certain of the company's assets that were retired early and other gains and losses on the sale of assets.

Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net: All amounts represent changes to the market value of equity investments.

Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees : During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the company recorded $35 million of charges primarily related to the refinancing of its 2021 term loans.

Effective tax rate:

The company's effective tax rates were as follows:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Effective tax rate 24.4 %

24.2 %

The provision for income taxes is based on the estimated annual effective tax rate, which represents a blend of federal, state and foreign taxes and includes the impact of certain nondeductible items.

_________________________________________________ 1 For additional information about the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below. 2 Excluding years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — 2020 and 2021. 3 We are not providing a target for or a reconciliation to diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we are unable to predict the excluded items noted above contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts, and therefore we also are not able to predict the probable significance of such items. For additional information about the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

