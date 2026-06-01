United Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Linking St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands to Newark/New York

United will be the only airline to offer service from St. Croix to the New York City area

With this new service, United will serve 23 destinations across the Caribbean from Newark/New York, more than any other carrier

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines has announced a new nonstop service between St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands (STX) and Newark/New York (EWR), becoming the only airline to offer service to the New York City area from St. Croix. The new route will commence on October 31, 2026 and will operate on Saturdays on a Boeing 737-700 aircraft, featuring 126 seats including 12 in business class.

ROUTE DATE DEPARTURE

TIME ARRIVAL

TIME AIRCRAFT EWR-STX Oct 31, 2026 9:03 13:20 Boeing 737-700 STX-EWR Oct 31, 2026 14:25 18:58 Boeing 737-700

"United is proud to connect more customers to more Caribbean destinations than any other airline in the New York City region," said Tom Kozlowski, Senior Manager, Latin & Hawaii Network Planning, United Airlines. "We look forward to introducing even more travelers to the vibrant experiences that await in St. Croix."

"Today's announcement is a major milestone for St. Croix and a meaningful expansion of air access for both residents and visitors alike," said Commissioner Jennifer Matarangas-King of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. "As someone born and raised on St. Croix, I know firsthand how transformative direct connectivity to the New York market can be for our community, our businesses and our tourism economy. United's new nonstop service not only strengthens our ties to one of our most important visitor markets, but also creates new opportunities for travelers to experience the rich culture, history and natural beauty that make St. Croix so special."

With this new service, United will serve 23 destinations across the Caribbean from Newark/New York, reaffirming its position as the leading carrier to the region from the New York City area. The new route also complements United's existing Newark–St. Thomas service, expanding access to the U.S. Virgin Islands and giving travelers more flexibility when planning island-hopping itineraries.

Customers can book flights at united.com and on the United app.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us @VisitUSVI on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Pinterest, and @USVITourism on TikTok, X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism; United Airlines