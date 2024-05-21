United Airlines Debuts New, Limited-Edition Wrexham AFC Amenity Kits and Pajamas

Items celebrate Welsh football team's recent promotion to League One and continued surge in global popularity with the Emmy award-winning show "FX's Welcome to Wrexham" now streaming on Hulu

Amenity kits include travel essentials like an eye mask, toothbrush and toothpaste plus exclusive Therabody products and pajamas designed to resemble the team's uniforms

Starting June 1, new items available complimentary in premium cabins on select flights – part of United Airlines' broader Wrexham AFC sponsorship

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today debuted new, limited-edition Wrexham AFC amenity kits and pajamas to celebrate the football team's recent promotion to League One and continued surge in global popularity with the Emmy® award-winning show "FX's Welcome to Wrexham" now streaming on Hulu.

These items are part of the airline's broader Wrexham AFC sponsorship.

United x Wrexham AFC Amenity Case United x Wrexham AFC Amenity Pouch United x Wrexham AFC Pajamas

Starting June 1, travelers flying in United's premium cabins on long-haul international routes will receive the complimentary Wrexham AFC-inspired amenity kits filled with travel essentials like an eye mask, toothbrush and toothpaste as well as exclusive Therabody skincare products. United Polaris® customers on flights 14 hours or longer will also receive pajamas designed to resemble the team's uniforms, of which United is a front-of-jersey sponsor, including a long-sleeve Wrexham red shirt and gray pants.

United and Wrexham AFC collaborated to design the amenity kits and pajamas, which can be viewed here, drawing inspiration from the team crest, jerseys and overall look and feel. The offerings include:

United x Wrexham AFC Amenity Case : For United Polaris business class travelers, the reusable toiletry case features the Wrexham crest and is available in red, black or white. The case includes a top handle, wrap-around zipper and loop to hang the bag on a hook for convenience.

: For United Polaris business class travelers, the reusable toiletry case features the Wrexham crest and is available in red, black or white. The case includes a top handle, wrap-around zipper and loop to hang the bag on a hook for convenience. United x Wrexham AFC Amenity Pouch : For United Premium Plus® travelers, the reusable zippered pouch also features the Wrexham crest and is available in red, black or white. The slim pouch fits easily into a carry-on bag.

: For United Premium Plus® travelers, the reusable zippered pouch also features the Wrexham crest and is available in red, black or white. The slim pouch fits easily into a carry-on bag. United x Wrexham AFC Pajamas: Available to United Polaris business class travelers on flights 14 hours or more, the lightweight pajama set includes a red, long-sleeve shirt with the Wrexham AFC and United logos on the front, designed to resemble the team jersey, plus gray pants with the United logo on the hip.

Inside every amenity kit, passengers will find a United-exclusive Therabody hand cream, lip balm and cleansing towelette plus travel essentials including a bamboo toothbrush, toothpaste, eye mask, ear plugs and socks. In addition, inside every United Polaris kit, passengers will also find a Therabody eye serum, face spray, tissues and a United pen.

"With our amenity kits, we always aim to provide customers with products that make their travel journey more comfortable as well as create one-of-a-kind keepsakes for them to enjoy well beyond their flight," said Peter Wolkowski, Director of Onboard Product Design at United. "Wrexham's story is one that has been documented and celebrated these last few years, so we're thrilled to now give United customers team-branded gear they won't be able to find anywhere else."

United is giving fans more access to Wrexham AFC during the club's 2024-2025 season – its second year partnering with the team. As the front-of-jersey sponsor for the men's and women's teams, the United name and logo emblazons the front of the Wrexham AFC shirts during games. The airline will also sponsor the club's North American summer tour including flying the teams to games and providing MileagePlus members exclusive offerings.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league pyramid. For the 2024/25 season, Wrexham will compete in League One – the third tier – after securing a second consecutive promotion. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The STōK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan's resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.

