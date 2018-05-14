United Airlines Expands East Coast Schedule, Maximizing New York and Washington, D.C. Hubs

Beginning in October, United will maximize the unique strengths of each hub by adding new destinations, additional frequencies and larger two-cabin aircraft. The schedule adjustments are designed to offer more nonstop flights to destinations popular with New York area customers while reallocating largely connecting passenger flights on short-haul routes to United's hub at Washington-Dulles. United will transition service between New York/Newark and Chattanooga, Tennessee; Ithaca, New York, and Scranton, Pennsylvania to Washington-Dulles.

"We approached these schedule adjustments with our customers in mind, knowing that we wanted to create a schedule that offers customers beginning their travel in the New York City area convenient flights to many of the business and leisure destinations they frequent the most," said Ankit Gupta, United's Vice President of Domestic Network. "Since more of our customers begin their travel from New York/Newark than any other United hub city, we've created a more customer friendly schedule that removed connection times and provided convenient nonstop service to multiple U.S. destinations."

New York/Newark (EWR)

Offering customers more flights to more destinations than any other airline in the New York City region, United is increasing nonstop service between New York/Newark and 15 destinations, beginning October 4, 2018.

Destination Airport Increase to Aircraft Burlington, VT BTV 6 flights daily Embraer E175 Charleston, SC CHS 5 flights daily Embraer 145 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLL 6 flights daily Boeing 737-800 Fort Myers, FL RSW 3 flights daily Boeing 737-800 Greensboro, NC GSO 5 flights daily Embraer 145 Memphis, TN MEM 4 flights daily Embraer 145 Nashville, TN BNA 7 flights daily Embraer 145 New Orleans, LA MSY 4 flights daily Boeing 737-900 Norfolk, VA ORF 6 flights daily Embraer 145 Orlando, FL MCO 9 flights daily Boeing 737-900 Phoenix, AZ PHX 3 flights daily Boeing 737-900 Pittsburgh, PA PIT 9 flights daily Embraer E175 San Antonio, TX SAT 2 flights daily Embraer E175 Sarasota, FL SRQ 2 flights daily Airbus 319 West Palm Beach, FL PBI 5 flights daily Boeing 737-800

New service to Palm Springs and year round service to Key West

United will begin nonstop seasonal mainline service beginning December 19 through March 30, 2019, between New York/Newark and Palm Springs, California and increase regional jet service between New York/Newark and Key West, Florida from seasonal to year round effective October 4, 2018.

Washington-Dulles (IAD)

"As we set out to build this schedule for our customers, we considered Washington-Dulles' more optimal schedule offering for connecting flights and conducted an in-depth analysis of some of the short-haul flights scheduled from our Newark hub," said Gupta. "We determined that by shifting certain regional flights from Newark to Dulles, our customers will have more schedule flexibility and better options for connections on regional routes."

Destination Airport Frequency Aircraft Chattanooga, TN CHA 2 flights daily CRJ-200 Ithaca, NY ITH 2 flights daily CRJ-200 Scranton, PA AVP 2 flights daily CRJ-200

