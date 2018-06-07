United Airlines' First 737 MAX 9 Takes Flight from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental

"The Boeing 737 MAX is a great addition to United's fleet, providing approximately 14 percent fuel efficiency compared to previous 737 generations and an improved customer experience onboard," said Rodney Cox, vice president of United's Houston operation. "As we begin the busy summer travel season, Houston is happy to be home for United's first MAX aircraft, as we launch initial 737 MAX service from here, and later this month, add MAX service on flights from Houston to L.A., Sacramento and Tampa."

To celebrate United's newest and "youngest" aircraft, the carrier is gifting 737 MileagePlus miles to all of its youngest MileagePlus members (members age 18 and under) who depart from Houston on one of its MAX flights today. All customers on United's first MAX flights from Houston today will also receive first flight certificates, travel cases and headphones to commemorate their trip on United's newest aircraft.

The 737 MAX utilizes Viasat next-generation satellite Wi-Fi, providing access to faster, more reliable internet connections gate to gate. United will expand Viasat Wi-Fi to more than 70 aircraft, including at least 58 new 737 MAX planes over the next three years.

The 737 MAX uses Boeing's Advanced Technology winglets and fuel efficient engines to provide a quieter ride and the ability to fly farther on less fuel. With a longer range than previous 737 models, United is able to operate the 737 MAX between Houston and Anchorage, Alaska, which previously needed to be served with larger aircraft. United expects to have 10 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet by the end of this year.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-airlines-first-737-max-9-takes-flight-from-houstons-george-bush-intercontinental-300661609.html

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

