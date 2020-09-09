United Airlines Holdings Extends Leading Commitment To Diversity In The Board Room

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) today announced that as part of its overall commitment to recruit and develop more diverse talent to better serve customers, its Board of Directors expects to add a second Black board member. The Board of Directors collectively agreed last December to further diversify the board, conduct a search and recruit an additional Black board member.

"As the first Latino to lead a major airline, I know from experience that a company can only truly thrive if those at the top are as diverse as the customers, communities and employees they serve - starting with the boardroom," said Oscar Munoz, Executive Chairman "It's a matter of competitiveness as well as conscience. That's why I am proud we are continuing our long-standing efforts to further diversify our board leadership to help lead United into the future."

In addition to this commitment, United today also signed on to The Board Challenge, a movement among companies looking to accelerate change. United, like other Charter Pledge Partners, currently has a diverse board including one Black board member and is encouraging other corporations to do the same. The company and its Board of Directors believe that diverse leadership improves its ability to serve the millions of customers who choose to fly United across the globe.

"Change comes from the top, and by making this commitment, we will expand and diversify the leaders that are helping to guide United forward during some of the toughest challenges we have faced," said Scott Kirby, CEO. "As our search progresses, I am reminded of the wealth of untapped diverse talent that is out there and the ongoing responsibility that we, as corporate leaders, have to confront systemic racism head-on and actively recruit this talent at all levels of our organizations."

