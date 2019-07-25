United Airlines Improves Prepaid Travel Program for Individuals and Corporate Customers

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced improvements to United PassPlus, the airline's prepaid program that offers discounts, fixed fares and amenities to both individual and corporate customers. United will migrate PassPlus later this year to United Jetstream, the airline's industry-leading sales portal, to enhance the customer experience and to enable more business customers easier access to manage the product and their travels.

"PassPlus has always been the most versatile prepaid product in the industry thanks to three different pricing options that each provide the right combination of savings, predictability and flexibility for the customer," said Glenn Hollister VP Sales Strategy and Enablement at United. "Adding it to United Jetstream takes this program to the next level: customers will be able to actively manage and review how they use their benefits and how they leverage the product in a one-stop shop."

Once PassPlus moves to United Jetstream all customers will be able to use the portal to:

Apply amenity dollars toward MileagePlus Premier status, United Club memberships and more

View real-time balances and reporting of amenity and prepaid funds

Add travel funds and book travel on United and its joint venture partners

View and renew PassPlus contracts automatically

United Jetstream will also make it more seamless for new customers to join and enjoy the benefits of PassPlus. PassPlus can be combined with existing corporate agreements, and customers who choose to add PassPlus Exec to their product portfolio will have easy access to manage both of their corporate product agreements through a single United Jetstream login. Individuals interested in joining PassPlus can follow the new self-registration to choose the option right for them in a few easy clicks. United Jetstream will also unlock additional capabilities to tailor program components to make PassPlus more beneficial for individuals and companies of all sizes.

About United PassPlus

United PassPlus is United's prepaid product for corporate customers that allows customer to load funds onto UATP (Universal Air Travel Plan) cards to use for flights and amenities including United Club memberships. PassPlus includes three options: PassPlus Flex, which provides discounted flights across the globe; PassPlus Secure, which provides price predictability and enhanced seat availability regardless of when travel is booked and PassPlus Exec which guarantees last-seat access and short-haul premium cabin upgrades with fixed-fare prices. Customers can combine PassPlus with other corporate products that United offers, including United Corporate Preferred, which provides comprehensive day-of-travel benefits such as upgrade and standby priority, premium seats and more. For more information about PassPlus visit united.business/passplus.

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver, a new tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 783 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 561 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

