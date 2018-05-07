United Airlines Increases to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana

"This expansion to Havana will provide significant public benefits to our city, region and state. As a diverse global city – in which many people speak Spanish – we are heavily reliant on international travel for our economic success," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Worldwide access to Houston by air helps bring financial health back to Houston after Hurricane Harvey. The addition of Havana to Houstonians' travel options will also help us build cultural bridges with our neighbor nation across the gulf."

"United's new daily service to Cuba will offer more opportunities to connect our customers traveling from Houston and the central and western United States directly to Havana," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network. "Houston is United's gateway to Latin America and its convenient location offers customers easy access to connect to 44 destinations across our broad domestic network."

Onboard products and services

United will operate service between Houston and Havana with either Boeing 737-800 mainline aircraft or Embraer E175 regional aircraft. Boeing 737-800 aircraft offer 16 seats in United First and 150 seats in United Economy, including 54 extra-legroom United Economy Plus seats. Mesa Airlines will operate regional jet aircraft as United Express. Embraer E175 two-cabin regional jet offers 12 seats in United First and 64 seats in United Economy, including 16 extra-legroom Economy Plus seats. United Economy offers complimentary food, soft drinks, juices, tea, coffee and inflight entertainment.

The E175 also offers more personal space for customers, with wider seats and aisles than other regional aircraft; a power outlet at each United First seat; United Wi-Fi; free access to a library of movies and TV shows that customers can watch on their personal devices' and large overhead bins that can accommodate standard-size carry-on bags.

United in Cuba

From Houston, United provides the only service to Havana from the entire central and western United States. In 2017, United Airlines opened its first city ticket office in Havana enabling United to provide Cubans and other international customers the opportunity to purchase travel on United Airlines. United also provides daily nonstop service between New York/Newark and Havana.

About United

