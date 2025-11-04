This new card allows MileagePlus members to earn miles through everyday purchases and qualifying account balances

Available now with no monthly fees with an average daily account balance of $2,000 or greater, MileagePlus members can open the debit rewards card at UnitedDebitRewards.com

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced a new MileagePlus® Debit Rewards Card that offers cardmembers additional ways to earn miles through spending and saving – designed to make flying the world's largest airline* even more rewarding.

United Airlines Launches MileagePlus Debit Rewards Card that Earns Miles for Spending and Saving

As part of the launch, for a limited time, new MileagePlus® Debit Rewards cardmembers can earn a 10,000-mile bonus after approval and making qualifying purchases.** Powered by Galileo, SoFi's Tech Platform, the new Visa debit card combines the convenience of debit payments with the benefits of MileagePlus. Miles may be earned on dining, retail, groceries and more, with additional miles earned on United purchases such as flights, bags, onboard snacks, and more.

"We're constantly looking for new ways to add value and optionality for our members, and a debit card is a natural next step," said Bob Daly, United's Managing Director of Global Co-Brand Cards. "The United MileagePlus Debit Rewards Card offers customers an additional way to earn miles whether they're spending on United flights and everyday purchases or saving and making plans for the future."

"We're proud to partner with United to bring this innovative debit rewards card to market," said Bill Kennedy, Interim CEO and CFO of Galileo Financial Technologies. "It's a great example of how leading brands can use Galileo's modern platform to move quickly, meet customer demand, and create differentiated loyalty experiences."

Benefits for Cardmembers

For travelers looking to earn through saving and spending, the United MileagePlus Debit Rewards Card gives them the flexibility to do both.

Limited-time Launch Offer: Earn 10,000 bonus miles when you open an account and spend $500 within the first four months of card membership.**

Earn 10,000 bonus miles when you open an account and spend $500 within the first four months of card membership.** Everyday Earning: Earn one mile per $1 spent on United purchases and earn one mile per $2 spent on all other eligible purchases - designed specifically for MileagePlus members who value travel rewards.**

Earn one mile per $1 spent on United purchases and earn one mile per $2 spent on all other eligible purchases - designed specifically for MileagePlus members who value travel rewards.** 2,500-Mile Annual Bonus: Earn 2,500 bonus miles each calendar year after you spend $10,000 with your debit card.**

Earn 2,500 bonus miles each calendar year after you spend $10,000 with your debit card.** Waived Monthly Fee: No monthly fee for average daily account balances of $2,000 or more. A $4 monthly fee will apply for accounts with balances under $2,000.**

No monthly fee for average daily account balances of $2,000 or more. A $4 monthly fee will apply for accounts with balances under $2,000.** Built-In Card Controls: Conveniently lock or unlock your card and set spending limits.

Conveniently lock or unlock your card and set spending limits. Easily Track Miles : Watch your rewards grow with every eligible purchase.

: Watch your rewards grow with every eligible purchase. Earn Miles by Saving: MileagePlus members can earn additional miles based on qualifying account balances, reinforcing this card's role as an extension of the MileagePlus loyalty program rather than just a traditional debit account. See below for a full breakdown of the annual miles that can be earned based on a cardmember's average daily account balance.**

Average Daily Balance Annualized Bonus Miles

(You earn 1/12 each

month) Monthly Fee <$2,000 N/A $4 $2,000 to $2,499 N/A WAIVED $2,500 to $4,999.99 2,500 WAIVED $5,000 to $9,999.99 5,000 WAIVED $10,000 to $24,999.99 15,000 WAIVED $25,000 to $49,999.99 30,000 WAIVED $50,000+ 70,000 WAIVED

MileagePlus Program Benefits

MileagePlus is free to join and was rated the world's best airline loyalty program.*** It offers benefits including miles that never expire, no blackout dates, ticket purchasing with miles or a combination of miles and cash, no change fees on flight award tickets, miles pooling allowing travelers to combine their miles in a joint account and more.

Additional Details on Card Benefits and Terms

Designed for MileagePlus members who prefer the control and ease of a debit card without sacrificing travel rewards – the United MileagePlus Debit Rewards Card is available to eligible program members and doesn't require a credit check so applying will not impact your credit score.

This new payment product reflects United's ongoing commitment to loyalty innovation that brings value to every member, and was developed in collaboration with Galileo Financial Technologies, SoFi's Technology Platform. The card is issued by Sunrise Banks, N.A. and is backed by Visa as the payments network. Funds are FDIC insured up to $250,0000 through Sunrise Banks, N.A. Member FDIC

For more information on the card and its benefits, including how to open an account, visit UnitedDebitRewards.com.

*As measured by available seat miles

**Terms apply - for more details see here

*** Study conducted by Good Travel Management

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way . With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com . United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Galileo Financial Technologies

Galileo Financial Technologies , LLC and certain of its affiliates collectively comprise a financial technology company owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) that enables fintechs, financial institutions, and emerging and established brands to build differentiated financial solutions that deliver exceptional, customer-centric experiences. Through modern, open APIs, Galileo's flexible, secure, scalable and fully integrated platform drives innovation across payments and financial services. Trusted by digital banking heavyweights, early-stage innovators and enterprise clients alike, Galileo supports issuing physical and virtual payment cards, mobile push provisioning, tailored and differentiated financial products and more, across industries and geographies.

©2025 Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC. All rights reserved. Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC is a technology company, not a bank. Galileo partners with many issuing banks to provide banking services in North and Latin America.

About Sunrise Banks

Sunrise Banks is no ordinary bank; it strives to be a place where money and values meet for customers and communities. It does this by prioritizing social responsibility, community impact and environmental sustainability alongside essential financial products and services. Sunrise Banks is certified by the U.S. Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), a designation earned by approximately 100 banks nationwide. Sunrise Banks is also a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and a certified B Corp for its demonstrated commitment to transparent corporate governance and positive community impact. Visit sunrisebanks.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

SOURCE United Airlines