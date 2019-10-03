United Airlines Launches New Pilot Recruitment and Development Program

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced the launch of Aviate, its new pilot recruitment program and career website, offering aspiring and established pilots more opportunities and the fastest paths to achieving their dreams and becoming a United First Officer and, ultimately, Captain. The program's signature, structured career pathways offer pilots at all stages of their journey – from college training to regional airline flying – the most direct path to flying for United, as well as the quickest progression from college to the rank of first officer of any major airline program in the industry. Due to retirements, attrition and projected growth, the company anticipates hiring more than 10,000 pilots by 2029.

"With nearly half of our 12,500 pilots retiring in the next decade, combined with a period of strong growth at our airline, United is uniquely positioned to offer pilots the opportunity to get where they want to go in their careers faster than ever," said Bryan Quigley, United's senior vice president of flight operations and chief pilot. "With the most comprehensive global route network in the industry, and the most widebodies of any North American airline, United offers unparalleled opportunity for an exceptional and exciting career as we begin to welcome hundreds of new pilots every year."

Aviate: Love to fly, born to lead

Those who apply to Aviate and are successful in the selection process will receive a conditional job offer with United. Aviate will also provide coaching and development for pilots to develop into leaders whom exemplify the professionalism, level of excellence and commitment to providing safe, caring, dependable and efficient service that United expects from its pilots. Additionally, Aviate provides those who aspire to a career as a United Captain with the fastest, most direct route to achieving that goal. United's Aviate career path program offers pilots competitive benefits, including:

The fastest path within the industry to a major airline, with an Aviate regional partner minimum requirement of 24 months and 2,000 hours

More options in program entry points throughout a pilot's career and choice of select United Express carrier

Increased transparency and clarity along the path from program entry to flying for United

Improved career development, coaching and access to United pilots and learning tools

Deeper connections with our United family throughout the Aviate journey, with access to senior leadership, site visits and tours, and certain travel privileges

United is partnering with several of its regional United Express carriers, leading universities with established aviation programs, and training centers – including Lufthansa Aviation Training – to ensure pilots have the best opportunities to enroll in the innovative program. Current Aviate United Express partners are Air Wisconsin, ExpressJet, Mesa Airlines and CommutAir.

For more information on Aviate please visit unitedaviate.com.

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's news, United recently announced that MileagePlus miles will now never expire, giving members a lifetime to use miles on flights and experiences. Customers now have more free on board snack options as well, with a choice of Lotus Biscoff cookies, pretzels and the Stroopwafel. The airline also recently released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver – a tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next – and launched PlusPoints, a new upgrade benefit for MileagePlus premier members.

