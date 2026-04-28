United Airlines Launches New Summer Flights to Split, Bari, Glasgow and Santiago De Compostela

Airline launches first-ever nonstop service from Newark/New York to Split, Croatia; Santiago de Compostela, Spain, as well as the industry's only nonstop flights from Newark/New York to Bari, Italy; Glasgow, Scotland

United offers customers more ways to explore destinations across the Atlantic this summer with the largest schedule including nearly 770 weekly transatlantic roundtrips in summer 2026

In 2026, United will offer flights from the U.S. to 36 destinations in Europe including Greenland – 14 of which no other U.S. carrier serves

Destinations added in summer 2025 begin again including Ulaanbaatar, Faro, Madeira Island, Palermo, Bilbao and Nuuk

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, United Airlines will kick off its summer schedule with service to new European destinations in Croatia, Italy, Scotland and Spain. The new routes begin launching April 30 — giving customers even more options to reach unique, culturally rich destinations across Europe.

In 2026, United will offer up to 210 flights daily during peak travel times between the U.S. and 36 destinations in Europe including Greenland – including 14 that no other U.S. network carrier serves – giving travelers more options at the times they want to travel most.

United launches flights to new cities in Croatia, Italy, Scotland and Spain for summer 2026.

New flights launch as soon as this week, including:

Split, Croatia (SPU) – First-ever nonstop service begins April 30 with three weekly flights to Croatia's Dalmatian Coast.

– First-ever nonstop service begins April 30 with three weekly flights to Croatia's Dalmatian Coast. Bari, Italy (BRI) – The only carrier to serve Southern Italy's gateway to Puglia, with four weekly flights starting May 1.

– The only carrier to serve Southern Italy's gateway to Puglia, with four weekly flights starting May 1. Glasgow, Scotland (GLA) – The only nonstop service launches May 8, with daily service connecting travelers to Scotland's cultural capital.

– The only nonstop service launches May 8, with daily service connecting travelers to Scotland's cultural capital. Santiago de Compostela, Spain (SCQ) – First-ever service to Spain's historic pilgrimage destination begins May 27, with three weekly flights from Newark/New York.

– First-ever service to Spain's historic pilgrimage destination begins May 27, with three weekly flights from Newark/New York. Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) – Daily nonstop service from Washington-Dulles launches May 21, the only service on this capital-to-capital route with lie-flat business class seats.

These flights connect travelers directly to some of Europe's most stunning summer destinations—from the coastal cities of Croatia to the historic streets of Italy and the cultural hubs of Spain and Scotland.

Additionally, on the heels of last summer's successful expansion, United will resume summer-seasonal service to destinations from the airline's largest summer expansion ever in 2025, including:

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia (UBN) – Three weekly flights from Tokyo/Narita starting April 30

– Three weekly flights from Tokyo/Narita starting April 30 Faro, Portugal (FAO) – Four weekly flights service from Newark/New York starting May 15

– Four weekly flights service from Newark/New York starting May 15 Madeira Island, Portugal (FNC) – Three weekly flights from Newark/New York on May 16 (three weeks earlier than in 2025)

– Three weekly flights from Newark/New York on May 16 (three weeks earlier than in 2025) Palermo, Italy (PMO) – Three weekly flights from Newark/New York starting May 22

– Three weekly flights from Newark/New York starting May 22 Bilbao, Spain (BIO) – Three weekly flights from Newark/New starting May 30

– Three weekly flights from Newark/New starting May 30 Nuuk, Greenland (GOH) – Twice weekly flights from Newark/New York starting June 6 (one week earlier than in 2025)

Demand for Distinct European Destinations

United continues to see growing interest in destinations that go beyond traditional European travel destinations. The airline's customers are increasingly seeking coastal, cultural and off-the-beaten-path experiences. United's summer 2025 schedule expansion set a record for the most new destinations the airline has introduced in a single season. These routes delivered a strong performance in their first year and have great momentum as demand continues to increase.

Travelers can book tickets on these routes on united.com and the United app.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines