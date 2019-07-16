United Airlines MileagePlus Voted Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program by Millennial Travelers

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines' MileagePlus loyalty program was crowned Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program for the fourth time by the Trazee Awards. The United Explorer Card from Chase was also awarded the Favorite Credit Card among voters for the second consecutive year.

"This honor is particularly meaningful because this comes directly from our millennial customers," said Luc Bondar, United's president of MileagePlus and vice president of Loyalty. "We deliver the possibilities of award travel to all members, including our adventurous millennial travelers, and we are proud to offer more award destinations than any other U.S. carrier."

"Customer feedback is priceless and this recognition is special knowing it is from them," said Chase Co-Brand Cards President, Leslie Gillin. "With the United Explorer Card, we listened to our cardmembers to provide opportunities to enjoy even more value on the things they want, whether taking a flight, trying a new restaurant or booking a hotel."

The Trazee Awards are hosted by trazeetravel.com, a digital platform, created for travelers 40 years and younger by the teams at FX Express Publications, Inc. and Global Traveler. Over 15,000 reader votes were collected from December 2018 to March 2019 via an online ballot on trazeetravel.com. MileagePlus has also won the GT Tested Reader Survey award for Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program for 15 consecutive years from the readers of Global Traveler magazine.

"Congratulations to United MileagePlus for securing four years as Favorite Frequent Flyer Program. Coupled with Chase United Explorer Card as Favorite Credit Card makes MileagePlus a respected and valuable brand for the millennial traveler," said Publisher and CEO, FX Express Publications, Inc., Francis X. Gallagher.

United continues to enhance its MileagePlus program, offering members new ways to earn and redeem miles as well as increased benefits. Highlights include:

The June 2018 launch of the enhanced United Explorer Card, with an expanded 2 miles per $1 spent on hotel accommodations and restaurant purchases and 25% back on inflight wi-fi, food and drinks in addition to the existing 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases plus other travel benefits.

More ways to earn and use miles than any U.S. carrier.

Greater opportunities to use miles starting as low as 1,000 for e-gift cards.

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver, a new tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 783 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 561 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

