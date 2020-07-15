United Airlines Named a Top Company for Disability Inclusion for Fifth Consecutive Year

"United is committed to creating an inclusive workforce that engages and advocates for people with disabilities," said Jessica Kimbrough, United's Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. "We're proud of our leading diversity and inclusion initiatives and will continue to do our part to ensure that our company is as diverse as the communities we serve."

This recognition highlights United's efforts to build a more inclusive workplace and travel experience for all people, through actions including:

Developing products and services that specifically cater to those with disabilities : Last year, United debuted the world's most extensive suite of accessibility features on its seatback entertainment system, which accommodates any level of vision, as well as provides support for customers with hearing and mobility issues.

: Last year, United debuted the world's most extensive suite of accessibility features on its seatback entertainment system, which accommodates any level of vision, as well as provides support for customers with hearing and mobility issues. Implementing employee training : United's Accessible Travel Advisory Board is comprised of a group of experts living with disabilities, who meet regularly to review the airline's policies and procedures for passengers with disabilities. They also travel throughout United's system hosting learning sessions and providing accessibility training to employees, vendors and airport partners.

: United's Accessible Travel Advisory Board is comprised of a group of experts living with disabilities, who meet regularly to review the airline's policies and procedures for passengers with disabilities. They also travel throughout United's system hosting learning sessions and providing accessibility training to employees, vendors and airport partners. Expanding Business Resource Groups: United has six Business Resource Groups (BRGs) that include 26 chapters, more than 16,000 members worldwide and more than 150 voluntary BRG leaders, to ensure all people have a seat at the table with their voice heard. Bridge, United's BRG for employees with disabilities and allies, works to create awareness around the experience of having a visible or hidden disability and to provide education and support for internal departments focused on hiring, developing and retaining talent. Bridge also advises and counsels company leaders on the impact specific policies and practices may have on employees and customers within the people with disabilities community.

United has six Business Resource Groups (BRGs) that include 26 chapters, more than 16,000 members worldwide and more than 150 voluntary BRG leaders, to ensure all people have a seat at the table with their voice heard. Bridge, United's BRG for employees with disabilities and allies, works to create awareness around the experience of having a visible or hidden disability and to provide education and support for internal departments focused on hiring, developing and retaining talent. Bridge also advises and counsels company leaders on the impact specific policies and practices may have on employees and customers within the people with disabilities community. Collaboration with partner organizations: United works with partner organizations to engage people from all backgrounds to build a more diverse aviation industry. United has a long-standing relationship with Special Olympics to provide workplace experiences for those with intellectual disabilities, as well to implement employee training scenarios to make traveling a positive experience for these individuals.

United works with partner organizations to engage people from all backgrounds to build a more diverse aviation industry. United has a long-standing relationship with Special Olympics to provide workplace experiences for those with intellectual disabilities, as well to implement employee training scenarios to make traveling a positive experience for these individuals. Supplier Diversity: United continues to engage disability-owned and service-disabled, veteran-owned businesses in our procurement outreach process and supports certification of these businesses in partnership with DisabilityIN.

United continues to engage disability-owned and service-disabled, veteran-owned businesses in our procurement outreach process and supports certification of these businesses in partnership with DisabilityIN. Employing anti-discrimination policies: United is an equal opportunity employer committed to providing its employees with a non-discriminatory work environment that promotes open and honest communication and embraces dignity, respect and diversity in all aspects of its business operations.

Through United's diversity and inclusion initiatives, the airline demonstrates its commitment to engaging with and advocating for workplace diversity including the LGBT community, people from multicultural backgrounds, women, veterans and people with disabilities. Alongside partner organizations, customers and employees, United will continue working to build the world's most inclusive and accessible airline. For more information on United's commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit https://hub.united.com/diversity-inclusion-fact-sheet/.

