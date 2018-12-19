United Airlines Named Best Overall Frequent Flyer Program in the World for 15th Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, readers of Global Traveler, a monthly publication written exclusively for frequent business and luxury travelers, voted United's MileagePlus loyalty program the Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program in the world. United has been recognized with this distinction every year since the inception of the GT Tested Reader Survey in 2004.

In the survey completed by frequent business and luxury travelers, United's MileagePlus program was also named the Best Frequent-Flyer Bonus Program for the sixth consecutive year.

Additionally, the United MileagePlus Club Card from Chase was named Best Credit Card and Best Credit Card Rewards Program, both for the seventh consecutive year.

"It is an honor that United's MileagePlus loyalty program is consistently recognized by Global Traveler as the Best Frequent Flyer Program. It represents our continued commitment to our MileagePlus members and credit card holders," said Luc Bondar, United's vice president of loyalty. "We are proud to offer a service that continues to be consistent and meets the standards our members expect."

MileagePlus members earn award miles by flying United, United Express, Star Alliance airlines or other airline partners, and by purchasing products or services from partners around the globe. Members enjoy a variety of options for using those award miles, including to pay for travel, hotel stays, car rentals and merchandise.

United continues to enhance its MileagePlus program, offering members new ways to earn and redeem miles as well as increased benefits. Highlights from the last 12 months include:

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,700 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 760 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 546 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

