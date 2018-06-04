United Airlines Names John Slater Senior Vice President of Inflight Services

"John has the experience and passion to lead our Inflight team, and he brings with him a first-hand view of what it takes to deliver great service to our customers," said Greg Hart, chief operations officer at United. "His understanding and appreciation that we are a people business are clear, and I am excited to have him supporting our dedicated flight attendants."

John, who at the beginning of his career served as a flight attendant for People Express Airlines, previously served as vice president of United's O'Hare hub. Under his tenure in that position, O'Hare delivered its best operational performance ever, and consistently topped the competition in the market. He also spent several years with the United sales group, last serving as vice president of the Americas region.

His first day in this new role will be Monday, June 11th.

