United Airlines Now Offers More Business Class Seats Between New York Area and London than Any U.S. Carrier

"By reconfiguring aircraft and adding more space and seats, and ultimately comfort, we are committed to making United the airline that customers choose to fly," said United's Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella. "We have seen an increase in customer demand for premium seats and we're excited to be able to expand the number of seats on all of our flights between New York/Newark and London."

The reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER aircraft features 16 additional United Polaris business class seats – a more than 50 percent increase in all-aisle-access seating – bringing the total premium cabin seat count to 46. The aircraft will also feature 22 United Premium Plus seats (becoming the first United 767-300ER to offer this seat type); 47 Economy Plus seats and 52 Economy seats. United will operate the reconfigured 767 – which will feature the highest proportion of premium seats on any widebody aircraft operated by any U.S. carrier – between Newark/New York and London, offering more premium seats in the largest premium route in the world.

United Polaris business class service is designed to bring a new level of quality to every aspect of premium cabin travel –from lounge to landing – and provide the best sleep in the sky. Customers booked in the Polaris cabin will continue to receive signature amenities such as Saks Fifth Avenue bedding, amenity kits featuring custom products from luxury skincare line Sunday Riley, a variety of inflight entertainment options, elevated food and beverages and access to the Polaris lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport and the arrivals lounge and United Club at London Heathrow.

The newly launched United Premium Plus seats are located closer to the front of the aircraft, directly behind Polaris. Customers traveling in United Premium Plus receive Premier Access check-in, complimentary checked bags, larger and more spacious seats, an upgraded dining experience, an amenity kit, Saks Fifth Avenue bedding and more.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that customers on all domestic flights can now choose from three complimentary inflight snack items, announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver, a new tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

