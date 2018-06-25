United Airlines Partners with Global Glimpse to Fly More Than 1,000 Students and Teachers

Together, United and Global Glimpse will reach 70 high schools across the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Chicago, Western Massachusetts and six college preparatory organizations to serve 1,000 majority low-income students by the end of this summer travel season. While abroad, students will have a powerful international experience where they will immerse themselves in a new culture, live and work alongside locals and volunteer in the community. Through the Global Glimpse program, students will engage in cultural seminars, meet with local business and community leaders, tutor local youth in English and develop community action projects in partnership with local organizations.

"We are in a unique position at United to connect these students to the world," said Sharon Grant, Vice President of Community Affairs at United Airlines. "It is exciting to share in this journey, one that we hope will provide a new perspective on their lives and dramatically expand their views of the world."

"Our partnership with United Airlines affirms and expands our commitment to connect young Americans from disparate backgrounds to one another and to the world," said Eliza Pesuit, Executive Director at Global Glimpse. "With United by our side, more students will return home with the skills, confidence, and perspective to tackle complex issues in their local and global community."

Prior to this summer's trips, United employees shared best travel tips and helped prepare students and their teachers for their journeys. Many of the students will have their first experiences on board an aircraft when they fly to and from Dominican Republic and Ecuador through June, July and August.

United in the Community

Community Affairs is the charitable heart of United, using people, planes and network to do good. Driven by the idea that every action counts, United chooses to invest in its communities through four main pillars: break down barriers and promote inclusion, inspire future generations of aviation leaders, lift up communities impacted by disaster and connect people and planet.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".

About Global Glimpse

Global Glimpse is an innovative education non-profit that works to inspire America's next generation to become responsible global citizens through an immersive travel experience in a developing country. Our program builds strong foundational leadership, critical thinking, and teamwork skills grounded in a global perspective. We work in partnership with 70 high schools across the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Chicago, Western Massachusetts and six college preparatory organizations to serve 1,000 majority low-income students annually. Through the Global Glimpse program, students develop a deep sense of personal and social responsibility and the skills, confidence, and perspective to succeed in college and drive change in their local and global communities. For more information, visit www.globalglimpse.org.

