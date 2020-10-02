United Airlines Plans to Increase Service on More than 40 Caribbean and Mexican Beach Routes in November

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced it plans to resume service on nearly 30 international routes in November, including flights to cities in Asia, Europe, and South America. Additionally, the airline continues to strategically rebuild its domestic and international network by offering customers service to popular leisure destinations in the Caribbean, Hawaii, Central America and Mexico. Even with these additions, United's November schedule is still less than half of what it was this time last year. The airline plans to fly 44% of its schedule in November compared to 2019, and a 4-point increase compared to October 2020.

"For the month of November, we have adjusted our capacity to add flying for leisure travel to warm weather and beach destinations in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean, along with 'visiting friends and relatives' travel across the globe," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network and Alliances. "We're also pleased to announce that beginning this weekend, customers can purchase tickets for United's new nonstop flights between Chicago and New Delhi, New York/Newark and Johannesburg, and between San Francisco and Bangalore."

U.S. Domestic

Domestically, United intends to fly 49% of its schedule compared to November 2019. Beginning this November, United plans to offer up to 16 daily, nonstop flights connecting customers in Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to popular Florida destinations including Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. In addition to United's new flights to Florida, the airline plans to add up to 14 daily flights on 12 routes to Boise, Idaho; Palm Springs, California; and Bend, Oregon.

Starting new service between Washington Dulles and Key West, Florida

Resuming service between San Francisco and Tampa, Florida

and Resuming service between Denver and Miami

and Increasing service between Los Angeles and Maui to daily

International

Internationally, United intends to fly 38% of its schedule compared to November 2019, which is a 6-point increase compared to October 2020. The airline intends to resume 29 international routes to cities in Asia, Europe and Latin America, including:

Atlantic

Resuming service between Denver and Frankfurt , three times weekly

and , three times weekly Increasing service between Houston and Frankfurt to five times weekly

In September, United announced plans to expand its global route network with new, nonstop service between New York/Newark and Johannesburg, South Africa; between San Francisco and Bangalore, India; and between Chicago and New Delhi, India.

Beginning Saturday, October 3, tickets for the following new, nonstop flights will be available for purchase on united.com.*

From To Depart Arrive Start Date Chicago New Delhi 6:25 p.m. 8:10 p.m. +1 Dec.10, 2020 New Delhi Chicago 1:55 a.m. 6:15 a.m. Dec.12, 2020









San Francisco Bangalore 6:55 p.m. 12:50 a.m. +2 May 6, 2021 Bangalore San Francisco 3:55 a.m. 8:30 a.m. May 8, 2021









New York/Newark Johannesburg 8:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. +1 March 27, 2021 Johannesburg New York/Newark 8:00 p.m. 5:45 a.m. +1 March 28, 2021



*Subject to government approval, schedule subject to change

Pacific

Across the Pacific, United is converting its current cargo-only flights with nonstop passenger service to Taipei, Taiwan and Seoul, South Korea.

Resuming nonstop service three times weekly between San Francisco and Taipei .

and . Increasing service between San Francisco and Seoul to five times weekly.

Latin America/Caribbean

Throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, United is adding 26 new routes for November, including:

Restarting service between Houston and Santiago, Chile , three times weekly.

and , three times weekly. Restarting service between Houston and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil , three times weekly.

and , three times weekly. Resuming service to seven Caribbean and Central American destinations, including Antigua , Curacao , Grand Cayman , Managua , Nassau , St. Lucia and Roatan.

and Central American destinations, including , , , , , and Roatan. Expanding service on over 20 routes to popular beach destinations throughout Mexico , including new sew service to Acapulco and Zihuatanejo and expanded service to Cancun , Cozumel , Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta .

Since the start of the pandemic, United has been a leader in enacting new policies and innovations designed to keep employees and passengers safer when traveling. It was the first U.S. airline to mandate masks for flight attendants, quickly following with customers and employees. United was also among the first U.S. carriers to announce it will not permit customers who refuse to comply with the airline's mandatory mask policy to fly with them while the face mask policy is in place. United was also the first U.S. airline to roll out touchless check-in for customers with bags, and the first to require passengers take an online health assessment before traveling. The airline also recently announced it plans to apply Zoono Microbe Shield, an EPA-registered antimicrobial coating that forms a long-lasting bond with surfaces and inhibits the growth of microbes, to its entire mainline and express fleet before the end of the year.

For more details on all the ways United is helping keep customers safe during their journey, please visit united.com/cleanplus.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

