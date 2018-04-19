United Airlines Receives "Best-of-the-Best" Award for Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Across All Communities

"Connecting people and cultures across the globe is at the heart of who we are at United Airlines," said Patrick Quayle, vice president of International Network at United Airlines. "Thank you to NGLCC and the NBIC for working alongside us to continue to help move society forward by advocating for inclusion and uniting the world."

United's robust diversity and inclusion initiatives represent the company's commitment to engaging with and advocating for the LGBT community, people of color, women, veterans and people with disabilities. Actions taken every day to support the airline's efforts include building and sustaining a diverse and inclusive workforce and developing partnerships with key organizations with common goals.

United takes action to build a more inclusive economy and world for all through such actions as developing and employing anti-discrimination policies, implementing employee training focused on inclusion, creating and expanding Business Resource Groups (BRGs) across the U.S. and internationally for employees, and hosting Girls in Aviation Day events in locations across the system, among other initiatives.

For more information on United's commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit www.united.com/diversity.

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines.

