United Airlines Resuming Service Between New York/Newark and Delhi and Mumbai

CHICAGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines announced it is resuming its daily nonstop service between New York/Newark and Delhi and Mumbai on Sept. 6, 2019 (eastbound), and Sept. 7, 2019 (westbound). Tickets are now available for purchase.

"We are excited to get back to connecting our customers and our employees to India as our teams prepare to restart our daily service to both Delhi and Mumbai," said United's Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella. "We're looking forward to beginning our third daily nonstop flight to India this December."

United has operated service between the United States and India since 2005, and in December will become the only U.S. airline to offer nonstop service between the U.S. West Coast and Delhi. The new flight will connect customers from more than 80 U.S. cities to India with just one stop in San Francisco.

United is the only U.S. airline offering nonstop service to Mumbai and Delhi from New York/Newark. Seasonal service between San Francisco and Delhi begins Dec. 5, 2019, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

United to India Schedule 2019

From To Frequency Depart* Arrive* Aircraft New York/Newark (EWR) Mumbai (BOM) Daily 8:10 p.m. 8:50 p.m. +1 day 777-300 Mumbai (BOM) New York/Newark (EWR) Daily 11:20 p.m. 5:30 a.m.+1 day 777-300 New York/Newark (EWR) Delhi (DEL) Daily 10:05 p.m. 9:30 p.m. +1 day 777-200 Delhi (DEL) New York/Newark (EWR) Daily 11:35 p.m. 4:55 a.m. +1 day 777-200 San Francisco (SFO) Delhi (DEL) Daily 7:15 p.m. 12:45 a.m. +2 days 787-9 Delhi (DEL) San Francisco (SFO) Daily 3:50 a.m. 6:00 a.m. same day 787-9

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver, a new tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 783 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 561 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

