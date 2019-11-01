United Airlines Supports Local Relief Efforts for Communities Impacted by California Wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United Airlines reaffirmed its commitment to California and to lifting up communities in crisis by announcing $165,000 in direct donations to three funds that provide assistance to those impacted by the California wildfires – Center for Disaster Philanthropy's 2019 California Wildfires Recovery Fund, Community Foundation of Sonoma County's Resilience Fund and California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund. The funds will provide immediate assistance to those impacted, along with long-term health services and housing solutions.

"The effects of the wildfires on our communities in California are heartbreaking, and we want to do our part to support the organizations that are on the ground, helping those in need," said Janet Lamkin, United's president for California.

In addition to supporting these funds, United is working with the American Red Cross to provide approximately 5,000 blankets to shelters across the state of California. Today's announcement builds on United's continued commitment to California and recent campaigns to aid in response to wildfires and other disasters. United has strong partnerships with the American Red Cross, the California State Fire Foundation (Cal Fire) and the California State Parks Foundation to support California year-round, not just when disasters strike.

"As many of our neighbors return safely home, we grieve for those families who have lost so much from the Kincade Fire," said Elizabeth Brown, President and CEO, Community Foundation Sonoma County. "We established the Sonoma County Resilience Fund to help our community recover now and in the years to come, and we are incredibly grateful to United Airlines for their steadfast and generous support of Sonoma County."

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, this year United:

Announced that MileagePlus award miles will never expire

Gave Economy customers a choice of complimentary snacks on domestic flights

Made DIRECTV free for every customer on more than 200 aircraft

Released a new version of the award-winning, most downloaded app in the airline industry

Launched a new tool called ConnectionSaver, dedicated to improving the experience for customers with connecting flights

Partnered with CLEAR on free or discounted memberships for MileagePlus members

Announced PlusPoints, new upgrade benefits for MileagePlus Premier members

And introduced products in its amenity kits made exclusively for the airline by luxury skincare line Sunday Riley

