United Airlines to Hold Live Webcast of First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

CHICAGO, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines will hold a conference call to discuss first-quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, April 18, at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its first-quarter financial results and second-quarter 2018 investor update after market close on Tuesday, April 17.

The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website for three months.