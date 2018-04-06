CHICAGO, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines will hold a conference call to discuss first-quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, April 18, at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its first-quarter financial results and second-quarter 2018 investor update after market close on Tuesday, April 17.
The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website for three months.
About United
United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-airlines-to-hold-live-webcast-of-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300625632.html
SOURCE United Airlines
Share this article