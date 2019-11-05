United Allergy Services At-Home Immunotherapy Offerings Lead to Growth & Success

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 2009, United Allergy Services (UAS) has grown into the leading allergy diagnostic and immunotherapy services provider in the nation. Headquartered in San Antonio, the company has more patients currently on its protocol than any other allergy service support provider. Over the past decade, UAS has provided allergy testing to more than 550,000 patients, nearly 350,000 of whom went on to treatment.

"For 10 years, we've been able to provide life-changing treatment to allergy sufferers," said Dr. Frederick Schaffer, chief medical officer of UAS. "As the healthcare landscape continues to shift, United Allergy Services will adapt and expand our services to bring allergy testing and at-home allergy immunotherapy into even more homes."

UAS offers patients a proven approach that effectively addresses the root causes of allergies instead of just the symptoms. Initial patient testing is conducted under the supervision of the primary care physician, after which UAS helps create a provider-recommended protocol. Immunotherapy decreases a patient's sensitivity to allergens by building tolerance in their immune system through gradual exposure over several years. Protocols are designed with consideration for each patient's needs and can be conveniently administered at home.

At-home treatment has proved to be a main component in UAS's continued growth and success in providing positive, long-lasting results. UAS patients complete immunotherapy protocols at a significantly higher rate than the national average. Furthermore, physicians with patients who use UAS's app, myAllergyPal, see an additional 36 percent increase in compliance over physicians with patients who do not use the app. Furthermore, patients on immunotherapy for 3 years or longer develop long term symptomatic relief for many years after completing their treatment course.

More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies and asthma every year, and UAS is working to make convenient, comfortable testing and immunotherapy available to as many as possible. With an existing national footprint and plans to expand even further, UAS has achieved the following:

Placed clinical allergy specialists in over 400 locations across the United States

Built relationships with nearly 2,500 practitioners

Provided 35 million doses to patients (more than 80 percent of which were administered at home)

UAS also provides practices with personnel, supplies, equipment, and marketing and patient materials needed for an integrated allergy center to function smoothly and efficiently.

"We owe our success at United Allergy Services to the compassion and vision of our employees and the physicians who use our services," said CEO David Boone. "Those who are on the ground changing people's lives are the true driving force of our company. And to the patients who have entrusted us with your care over the past 10 years, thank you for putting your health and comfort in our hands."

About UAS

United Allergy Services is the largest allergy immunotherapy service provider allowing patients to treat the root cause of their allergies with at-home treatment under the care of their primary care physician. Since its founding in 2009, the San Antonio-based company has grown to roughly 500 employees across 20 states. UAS prides itself on its ability to integrate into existing practices and offer ancillary services for primary care providers who want to better serve their existing patients and grow their client base. With a proven track record and lasting dedication to patient well-being and compliance, UAS sets the standard for convenient, effective, and safe allergy treatment. For more information, please visit https://unitedallergyservices.com/

Contact: Cori Bray, 214-891-2901, cori_bray@richards.com

SOURCE United Allergy Services

Related Links

https://unitedallergyservices.com

