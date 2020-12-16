United Alliance Services, Inc. and OccuMed Announce Expansion into Tri-State Area with a New Local Office

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Alliance Services, Inc. and OccuMed, recognized leaders in occupational safety and health consulting and training, are excited to announce the opening of their new office and training location in Hartford, Connecticut.

United Alliance Services is a full-service provider of occupational health and safety consulting and training for the healthcare industry, general industry, construction industry, and maritime industry. OccuMed, a division of United Alliance Services, assists clients with growing health and safety regulatory requirements.

Private companies, public agencies, colleges, and universities in the Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania area are increasingly using United Alliance and OccuMed to provide workplace safety and health solutions as well as COVID-19 testing services. Located right off Interstate 84 in Hartford; the new office is convenient and accessible for customers in Connecticut and surrounding states.

Nicole Walsh, Regional Director of the Tri-State area, is a board-certified Construction Health and Safety Technician and Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist with a strong background in planning, implementing and coordinating programs to reduce and eliminate injuries, illnesses and financial losses. Nicole also served as a Combat medic in the US Army and became a Healthcare Specialist instructor for the Army Reserves.

"Workplace safety and health is at the forefront for companies that prioritize well-being for their employees, customers, vendors, and community stakeholders," said Rich Sarnie COO of United Alliance Services, "I'm very excited about expanding our geographic reach and providing a convenient location for our customers in the tri state area."

About United Alliance Services

United Alliance Services, Inc. is a full-service provider of occupational health and safety consulting and training for the healthcare industry, general industry, construction industry, and maritime industry. For over three decades, United Alliance has provided industry-leading solutions for clients in the areas of industrial hygiene, risk management, regulatory compliance, insurance loss control and best in class safety management systems. unitedallianceservices.com

About OccuMed

OccuMed was formed as a division of United Alliance Services to assist clients with growing health and safety regulatory requirements. OccuMed provides guidance pertaining to employee health and wellness and works to deliver comprehensive consulting and training for clients without the need to increase staff overhead cost. occumedne.com

