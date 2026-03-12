Regionally inspired dishes representing popular destinations such as Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo, to be created by culinary legends like Nancy Silverton, Fariyal Abdullahi, Manu Buffara and more

New meals expected to launch in Polaris international business class on August 1

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United is teaming up with Chef's Table, the brand behind the award-winning Netflix series, to introduce 10 new, exclusive meal experiences to its United Polaris® international business class menu. The airline has enlisted 11 world-renowned chefs from four continents – representing United's seven U.S. hub cities and key international gateways in London, Tokyo and São Paulo – to curate regionally-inspired meals.

United and Chef’s Table Bring Together World-Renowned Chefs to Create New, Exclusive Inflight Meals

"United's network spans many of the culinary capitals of the world, allowing us to authentically bring together acclaimed chefs from around the globe," said Andrew Nocella, Chief Commercial Officer, United Airlines. "Our collaboration with Chef's Table shows how we're leveraging our unique position as the world's largest airline* to deliver restaurant-quality moments in the sky. Our United Polaris international business class travelers are going to love the new dishes coming later this year."

"This collaboration represents an unprecedented look at how we can elevate the inflight dining experience, bringing the culinary brilliance featured on Chef's Table to the skies," said Justin Connor, President of Chef's Table Projects. "By partnering with United, we are turning a global culinary journey into a reality for millions of passengers. Many travelers around the world will be able to experience firsthand the artistry of these 11 world-renowned chefs on their plates at 35,000 feet. Together we'll create incredible, regionally-inspired meals and unforgettable experiences for travelers from takeoff to landing."

Starting August 1, United Polaris international business class travelers can taste recipes from Chef's Table culinary talent. Each chef will create complete meal experiences, including an appetizer, salad and entrée, for flights departing from the chef's home city that inspired the recipes. The line-up of chefs includes:

Los Angeles – Nancy Silverton, Osteria Mozza

A James Beard Award-winning chef and author, Nancy Silverton is a culinary icon and the co-owner of Michelin-starred Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles, where she brings her passion for Italian cuisine and artisan ingredients to life.

New York/Newark – Fariyal Abdullahi, Hav & Mar

Chef Fariyal Abdullahi is the Executive Chef of Hav & Mar in New York, where a convergence of her travels and Ethiopian ancestry comes to life with an infusion of European technique in the unique flavors of her meals.

São Paulo – Manu Buffara, Manu

Chef Manu Buffara is the culinary force behind Manu in Curitiba, where she cooks with a keen sense of stewardship, elevating the bold, vibrant flavors of Brazilian cuisine with a modern sensibility and responsible agriculture practices.

Chicago – Jenner Tomaska, Esmé, The Alston and Petite Edith

Chef Jenner Tomaska is a three-time James Beard-nominated chef and co-owner of Michelin-starred Esmé in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood where he blends classical French cooking techniques with artistry, as well as steakhouse, The Alston located in the Gold Coast district, and French-Midwestern bistro, Petite Edith, in River North.

Houston – Justin Yu, Theodore Rex

A native Houstonian, Chef Justin Yu is a James Beard Award-winning chef and the owner of Houston's Theodore Rex, a relaxed fine dining restaurant with a French touch.

Denver – Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton

Denver native Chef Penelope Wong celebrates the diversity that has helped shape Denver's food scene, bringing the flavors of her Asian American childhood with memories of her family to her eatery, Yuan Wonton.

San Francisco – David Barzelay, Lazy Bear, JouJou & True Laurel

Chef David Barzelay, a visionary for unpretentious American fine dining, owns the two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Lazy Bear, in San Francisco's Mission District, JouJou in the Design District and True Laurel in the Mission.

Washington, D.C. – Isabel Coss & Matt Conroy, Lutèce

Chefs Isabel Coss and Matt Conroy combine French technique and Mexican sensibility into Michelin-starred Lutèce, creating refined seasonal dishes that highlight bold flavors.

London – Tomos Parry, Mountain & Brat

Chef Tomos Parry is the founder and co-owner of three open-fire restaurants in London, including the Michelin-starred Mountain in Soho and the Michelin-starred Brat in East London. Inspired by his Welsh and Celtic heritage, his cuisine combines the traditions, techniques and cooking styles of northern Spain.

Tokyo – Tashi Gyamtso, Jimgu, Enowa Yufuin

Chef Tashi Gyamtso is the acclaimed head chef of Jimgu, the farm-driven restaurant featuring menus solely based on what the land provides.

Chef's Table is an Emmy Award-winning documentary series that spotlights the world's most extraordinary chefs who are redefining the culinary landscape. The series is available only on Netflix.

For more information, visit united.com.

*By available seat miles

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines