United Announces Daily Nonstop Flights Between Guam and Tokyo-Haneda

News provided by

United Airlines

23 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

New flights create a more direct link between Guam and Tokyo's city center 

Service is scheduled to start on May 1 and tickets will go on sale tonight

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines will launch daily nonstop flights between Guam and Tokyo Haneda International Airport on May 1*. Flights will operate year-round and create a more direct link between Guam and Japan's capital, given the Haneda airport's proximity to the city center. These new flights build on United's 32 weekly flights between Guam and Tokyo-Narita, and tickets will go on sale tonight.

Continue Reading
United Announces Daily Nonstop Flights Between Guam and Tokyo-Haneda
United Announces Daily Nonstop Flights Between Guam and Tokyo-Haneda

"As we grow our global network, we're always looking for opportunities to give our customers more choice and strengthen links between countries. This route – connecting Tokyo's most convenient airport with our unique Guam hub – accomplishes just that. I appreciate the support of the Department of Transportation in recognizing the importance of this route to our customers and stakeholders," said Patrick Quayle, United's Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. 

United plans to operate a 737-800 on this route, which has room for 166 customers – including 16 business class seats. The flight is scheduled to depart Guam at 19:00 local time and arrive at Haneda at 22:00 on the same day. On the return, the flight will depart Haneda at 23:55 and arrive in Guam at 04:45 the next day.

United is the largest airline in Guam, offering more than 87 weekly flights to 14 destinations. United has operated in Guam for more than 55 years and is the only airline today flying between Guam and Osaka, Fukuoka and Nagoya in Japan, as well as islands in the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands and Palau.

With this addition, United will operate six daily flights from Haneda, with service to New York/Newark, Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and now Guam. United also operates 10 daily flights to Tokyo's Narita airport, with service to New York/Newark, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Guam, and Saipan. United offers more seats from the United States to Tokyo than any other U.S. airline. 

*Subject to government approval. 

About United 

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL". 

SOURCE United Airlines

Also from this source

United Expands World's Largest Flight Training Center with Huge, New Building and Room for 12 New Flight Simulators

United Expands World's Largest Flight Training Center with Huge, New Building and Room for 12 New Flight Simulators

United today opened a new, 150,000-square-foot building at its Flight Training Center in Denver. Already the largest facility of its kind in the...
United to Resume Service Between New York/Newark and Tel Aviv

United to Resume Service Between New York/Newark and Tel Aviv

United plans to resume a daily flight from New York/Newark to Tel Aviv, the first step in restoring vital passenger and cargo service that was...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Passenger Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.