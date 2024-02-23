New flights create a more direct link between Guam and Tokyo's city center

Service is scheduled to start on May 1 and tickets will go on sale tonight

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines will launch daily nonstop flights between Guam and Tokyo Haneda International Airport on May 1*. Flights will operate year-round and create a more direct link between Guam and Japan's capital, given the Haneda airport's proximity to the city center. These new flights build on United's 32 weekly flights between Guam and Tokyo-Narita, and tickets will go on sale tonight.

United Announces Daily Nonstop Flights Between Guam and Tokyo-Haneda

"As we grow our global network, we're always looking for opportunities to give our customers more choice and strengthen links between countries. This route – connecting Tokyo's most convenient airport with our unique Guam hub – accomplishes just that. I appreciate the support of the Department of Transportation in recognizing the importance of this route to our customers and stakeholders," said Patrick Quayle, United's Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances.

United plans to operate a 737-800 on this route, which has room for 166 customers – including 16 business class seats. The flight is scheduled to depart Guam at 19:00 local time and arrive at Haneda at 22:00 on the same day. On the return, the flight will depart Haneda at 23:55 and arrive in Guam at 04:45 the next day.

United is the largest airline in Guam, offering more than 87 weekly flights to 14 destinations. United has operated in Guam for more than 55 years and is the only airline today flying between Guam and Osaka, Fukuoka and Nagoya in Japan, as well as islands in the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands and Palau.

With this addition, United will operate six daily flights from Haneda, with service to New York/Newark, Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and now Guam. United also operates 10 daily flights to Tokyo's Narita airport, with service to New York/Newark, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Guam, and Saipan. United offers more seats from the United States to Tokyo than any other U.S. airline.

*Subject to government approval.

