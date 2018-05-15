United Aqua Group, one of the nation's largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building materials

United Aqua Group's CEO, Pat Walls, stated, "Our two organizations didn't align and UAG needs to look for other distribution partnerships that will provide us better pricing and stronger rebates. We spend approximately $55 million dollars per year thru distribution and we're confident our discussions with our new partners will create better and stronger alliances."

About United Aqua Group

United Aqua Group is one of the nation's largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry. The group is member-owned and comprised of individually-operated business owners that have been selectively qualified and are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, quality and service in the industry. United Aqua Group manages and operates Aquatech, AquaCommercial, and AquaValue, Aqua Supply, which remain the trusted brands for residential and commercial pool design and construction and retail pool products. Headquartered in Las Vegas, United Aqua Group has more than 270 members in 46 states across the country and Canada and is widely recognized as the most prestigious and trusted organization in the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedaquagroup.com.

United Aqua Group, Aquatech, AquaCommercial, Aqua Supply and AquaValue are trademarks of Aquatech Corporation in the United States.

