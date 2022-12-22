United Arab Emirates Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027: Focus on Investments in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Arab Emirates data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during 2022-2027.

This report analyses the United Arab Emirates data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The United Arab Emirates is among the top data center markets in the Middle East. The country has the presence of local and global operators such as Equinix, Khazna Data Centers, Gulf Data Hub, and Etisalat, among others. The high internet and social media penetration across the country driven by COVID-19, deployment of 5G services, and better and improved inland connectivity make UAE an attractive market for investors.

Dubai is the primary location for data center investment in the UAE, followed by Abu Dhabi and other cities such as Fujairah. Introducing the Personal Data Protection Law in the country will protect the confidentiality of the citizens' data and further boost the country's market.

The Energy Strategy 2050, to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the country and increase investment towards renewable energy to power facilities with clean and green energy, will likely continue during the forecast period. Developing Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Free Trade Zones (FTZs), and smart city investments will also boost the United Arab Emirates data center market.

The market includes about 14 unique third-party data center service providers operating over 20 facilities. In addition, the country also possesses several on-premise data centers owned by the government and local enterprises. The country is currently witnessing investments in 13 facilities, which are expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The United Arab Emirates Data Center Market has over 25 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation centers are being designed according to Tier III standards. For instance, Huawei Technologies and Moro Hub are developing a facility in Dubai , which will be certified as Tier III by Uptime Institute.

, which will be certified as Tier III by Uptime Institute. The COVID-19 impact and remote working have led to an increase in data generation at local levels. In addition, migration from on-premises to colocation, cloud, and managed services will boost the DC market in the United Arab Emirates .

. Khazna Data Centers is among the country's top and most significant operators and has planned to increase its IT load capacity from 40 MW to 200 MW by 2023.

The country is also witnessing improvement in submarine and inland connectivity. For instance, 2Africa will connect UAE with other countries such as India , Saudi Arabia , Spain , the UK, Oman , and other countries once deployed.

, , , the UK, , and other countries once deployed. Significant adoption of 5G services, along with the development of smart cities in the UAE, will fuel data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers in the country.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the UAE colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the investment in UAE by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

During the forecast period, a detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the UAE data center market size.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in UAE

Facilities Covered (Existing): 29

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 16

Coverage: 5 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the UAE

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Wholesale vs. Retail Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The UAE market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Edgnex, a UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary of a private investment company, was formed and planned to set up data centers in the Middle East and worldwide.

and worldwide. The country is also witnessing an increase in the adoption of cloud services. Microsoft, Oracle, Alibaba, and IBM have a strong presence in the country. In November 2021 , Oracle launched a new cloud region in Abu Dhabi .

, Oracle launched a new cloud region in . The hyperscale operator Amazon Web Services announced its plan to open a cloud and data center region in the United Arab Emirates with three availability zones that will likely be online by 2022. It also operates two edge locations in Fujairah and Dubai .

with three availability zones that will likely be online by 2022. It also operates two edge locations in and . Operators are increasing their market share and presence across the country by either acquiring data center operators or investing in them. For instance, Etisalat (e&) and Group 42 (G42) announced to merge the data center business and operate it as a Joint Venture (JV) with Khazna Data Centers.

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aldar Properties

Arup

DC PRO Engineering

Edarat Group

HHM Building Contracting

James L. Williams (JLW)

(JLW) Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group

McLaren Construction Group

RED

RW Armstrong

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Chatsworth Products

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Envicool

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services

Equinix

Etisalat (e&)

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers

Moro Hub

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Other Cities ( Al Ain , Fujairah, & Sharjah)

, Fujairah, & Sharjah) List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Dubai

Abu Dubai

Other Cities

