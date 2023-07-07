United Arab Emirates Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023: A $1.91 Billion Market by 2028 - Assessment of Investments by Colocation, Hyperscale, and Enterprise Operators

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Arab Emirates Data Center Market is forecast to reach a value of $1.91 billion in 2028 from $1.25 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%

This report analyses the UAE data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The UAE data center market is one of the prominent markets in the Middle East region. The market has several driving factors, such as significant digitalization growth, strong fiber connectivity, growing technology adoption, etc.

The government has started several digitalization initiatives for the country's digital transformation. For instance, the Office of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications announced a collaboration with global companies such as Cisco Systems to bring digital transformation to the country.

The UAE data center market is witnessing growth in adopting cloud services and the growing presence of cloud service providers such as Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Alibaba Cloud. Several telecom operators are deploying 5G services in the country that will drive the demand for edge data centers in the coming years. Telecom operators such as Etisalat (e&) and Du are the two main operators that have commercially deployed 5G services.

The UAE data center market has witnessed the establishment of several free trade zones in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah that are driving the growth of industrial land availability in the market.

Regarding power capacity growth, the market is witnessing a major shift toward adopting renewable energy sources. Operators such as Khazna Data Centers and Etisalat are also working to run their data centers on renewable energy sources.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and UAE colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in UAE by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the UAE data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in UAE: Facilities Covered (Existing): 28, Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 26, Coverage: 5+ Cities, Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in UAE: Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028), Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing, Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market

The UAE market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The UAE data center market has the presence of several local and global data center operators, such as Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, CtrlS Datacenters, and others.

Quantum Switch Tamasuk, a new investor in the UAE data center market, has also entered the market for profitability from the prominent growth opportunities. The rapid increase in investors will increase the competitiveness in the market in terms of colocation space supply in the coming years.

Major Vendors



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AESG

Aldar Properties

ALEC Engineering and Contracting

Arcadis

Arup

ASU

BG&E

Black & White

Cadd Emirates

Condor Group

Core Emirates

DC PRO Engineering

Dct-gulf (Data Center Technologies)

Edarat Group

Group AMANA

HHM Building Contracting

James L. Williams (JLW)

(JLW) Laing O'Rourke

Laith Electra Mechanical

Linesight

M+W Group

mCritical Infrastructure (mCIC)

McLaren Construction Group

Meinhardt Group

Middle East Modern Architecture (MEMA)

Raghav Contracting

Red Engineering

Rider Levett Bucknall

RW Armstrong

Site & Power DK

STS Group

Sudlows Consulting

Syska Hennessy Group

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Chatsworth Products

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Envicool

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

CtrlS Datacenters

Equinix

Gulf Data Hub

Injazat

Khazna Data Centers

Morohub

Pacific Controls

New Entrants

Quantum Switch Tamasuk

Key Topics Covered:

1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the UAE

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 29+ Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area

1.5. Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Cities Covered

1.7. Dubai

1.7.1. Abu Dhabi

1.7.2. Other Cities

1.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects



2. Investment Opportunities in UAE

2.1. Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors of the UAE Market

2.2. Investment Opportunities in the UAE

2.3. Investment by Area

2.4. Investment by Power Capacity



3. Data Center Colocation Market in UAE

3.1. Colocation Services Market in the UAE

3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.3. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Trends

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast



6. Tier Standard Investment

6.1. Tier I & II

6.2. Tier III

6.3. Tier IV



7. Geography

7.1. Dubai

7.2. Abu Dhabi

7.3. Other Cities



8. Key Market Participants

8.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

8.2. Construction Contractors

8.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

8.4. Data Center Investors

8.5. New Entrants



9. Appendix

