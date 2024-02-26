United Arab Emirates Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2024: Firms Forging Strategic Alliances are Driving the Competitive Landscape

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 Feb, 2024, 20:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the loyalty market in UAE is expected to grow by 10.4% on an annual basis to reach US$1.57 billion in 2024.

In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2023. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 9.2% during 2024-2028. The loyalty market in the country will increase from US$1.42 billion in 2023 to reach US$2.23 billion by 2028.

The competitive landscape is fast-growing in the Emirati loyalty programs market. Firms are forging strategic alliances in the sector and the trend is poised to grow further in 2024. The demand for better redemption capabilities and higher points earning possibilities is driving alliances in the loyalty programs market in the Emirates.

Additionally, new programs are also being introduced into the market at a rapid rate, and this trend is also expected to continue over the medium term. The rising adoption, coupled with the fast-growing competitive landscape, is expected to support industry growth in the United Arab Emirates. Overall, the publisher maintains a robust growth outlook for the loyalty programs industry over the next three to four years.

Firms forging strategic alliances are driving the competitive landscape in the loyalty programs market

To drive the adoption of their loyalty program and deliver more value on every dollar spent, firms are forging strategic alliances in the Emirati loyalty programs industry. This trend is also driving the competitive landscape in the sector.

Qashio, the UAE-based fintech firm, entered into a strategic partnership with Emirates Skywards in December 2023. The collaboration will enable members to convert their Qashio Points into Skywards Miles, thus offering more benefits to their loyalty members. Qashio's loyalty program, notably, rewards customers making business purchases and transactions using expense cards.

BOUNZ, the UAE-based loyalty program, also forged an alliance with Eros Group in 2023. As part of the collaboration, BOUNZ members can earn one point for every Dh6 spent on electronics and two points for every Dh6 spent on accessories at nine Eros outlets in the Emirates. BOUNZ, notably, is seeking to leverage the customer base of Eros Group to drive the adoption of its loyalty program.

Going forward, the publisher expects more such strategic partnerships to emerge in the Emirati loyalty programs market. These collaborations will, therefore, support the growth of the industry over the medium term.

The trend of new loyalty programs is projected to continue further in the Emirates in 2024

Amid the rising demand and adoption of loyalty programs in the United Arab Emirates, the trend of new and innovative program launches is expected to continue further across sectors in 2024. The last 12 months have seen some product launches in the loyalty programs market.

DMCC, the leading free zone and governmental authority in Dubai for commodities trade and enterprise, launched DMCC Business Rewards in October 2023. This new loyalty program provides over 23,000 member companies with various discounts and benefits. Both new and existing DMCC member companies can now accumulate DMCC Business Rewards points on routine business expenses like company setup packages, DMCC services, business licensing, referrals, visa renewals, and more. This initiative aims to enhance support and customer service for DMCC's expanding business community, solidifying its position as the preferred choice for local and international businesses.

Hala, the taxi service in Dubai, launched Captain Club in December 2023. The initiative has been specifically designed for its taxi drivers. This program offers exclusive offers and discounts, ensuring that all 22,000 Hala Captains can enjoy its benefits. The initiative has been thoughtfully crafted, taking into consideration the well-being and feedback of the taxi drivers. Hala has entered into strategic collaborations with various brands to bring exclusive offers to its Captain Club loyalty program. This includes partnerships with MakeMyTrip, offering discounts on flights and hotels, and joining alliances with Navitas Group and a well-known educational institution to provide skill-based online and offline courses for both Captains and their children.

These new launches, along with those that are planned for launch in 2024, will support innovation and growth in the Emirati loyalty program industry from the short to medium-term perspective.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Scope

United Arab Emirates Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

  • Ecommerce Spend
  • POS Spend

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

  • Loyalty Schemes
  • Loyalty Platforms

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

  • Points programs
  • Tier-based programs
  • Mission-driven programs
  • Spend-based programs
  • Gaming programs
  • Free perks programs
  • Subscription programs
  • Community programs
  • Refer a friend program
  • Paid programs
  • Cashback programs

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

  • In-Store
  • Online
  • Mobile

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

  • Seller Driven
  • Payment Instrument Driven
  • Others

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Toy & Hobby Shops
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Merchandise
  • Other

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

  • Card Based Access
  • Digital Access

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

  • B2C Consumers
  • B2B Consumers

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

  • Free
  • Free + Premium
  • Premium

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

  • Analytics and AI Driven
  • Management Platform

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

  • In House
  • Third Party Vendor

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

  • Software
  • Services

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

  • Custom Built Platform
  • Off the Shelf Platform

 United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36g4kn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Pharmaceutical Industry Research Highlights Sustainability and Growth Opportunities Through 6P Framework Implementation

Pharmaceutical Industry Research Highlights Sustainability and Growth Opportunities Through 6P Framework Implementation

The "Growth Opportunities and Business Models Driving Sustainability in Pharmaceuticals Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
North America and Europe Bus ADAS Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities, 2022-2024 and Forecasts to 2030: Coach Buses to Incorporate Significant ADAS Features while Transit Buses Move Toward Autonomy

North America and Europe Bus ADAS Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities, 2022-2024 and Forecasts to 2030: Coach Buses to Incorporate Significant ADAS Features while Transit Buses Move Toward Autonomy

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 The "Growth Opportunities for Bus ADAS in North America and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.