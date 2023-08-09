United Arab Emirates (UAE) Construction Industry Report 2023: Transforming the UAE - 'We the UAE 2031' Vision to Propel Construction Projects

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates (UAE) Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector (Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential) and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE's construction industry to expand by 3.3% in real terms this year, following an annual growth of 2% in 2022, supported by improvements in the country's oil receipts, investment in renewable energy projects in line with the 2050 net zero target, growth in the real estate sector, and deepening regional integration.

The industry is expected to register average annual growth of 3.9% from 2024 to 2027, supported by investment in infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, housing, industrial and tourism projects. The government announced a plan in November 2022 to implement a series of projects aimed at accelerating the UAE's development and transforming it into a comprehensive hub in all sectors, as part of the 'We the UAE 2031" vision.

As part of this vision, the government aims to double the country's GDP from AED1.5 trillion ($408.7 billion) in 2022 to AED3 trillion ($816.9 billion) by 2031, increase the country's non-oil exports to AED800 billion ($217.8 billion), and raise the contribution of the tourism sector to the country's GDP to AED450 billion ($122.5 billion) by 2031.

This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the UAE construction industry, including:

  • The UAE construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type, and construction activity
  • Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the UAE construction industry
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline

Scope

  • Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in the UAE, featuring details of key growth drivers
  • Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline
  • Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context
3.1 Economic Performance
3.2 Political Environment and Policy
3.3 Demographics
3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook
4.1 All Construction

  • Outlook
  • Latest news and developments
  • Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics

4.7 Residential Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants
5.1 Contractors
5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

