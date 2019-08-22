United Bancorp, Inc. Declares an Increase in its Third Quarter Regular Cash Dividend Payment at $0.1375 per Share, which produces a Forward Yield of 4.78%

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 21, 2019, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBCP) declared a third quarter dividend payment of $0.1375 per share for shareholders of record on September 10, 2019 with a payment date of September 20, 2019. This payment is greater than the cash dividend paid in the second quarter, which was $0.1350, and is the third quarterly increase in 2019. At this present cash dividend payout level, the forward yield is 4.78% based on the most recent quarter-ending market price.

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $648.6 million and total shareholder's equity of $57.0 million as of June 30, 2019. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has nineteen banking centers that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas. The Company also operates a Loan Production Office in Wheeling (Ohio County), WV and will soon begin construction on a new full-service banking center in Moundsville (Marshall County), WV, which is scheduled to open sometime in the first quarter of 2020. United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

