United Bancorp, Inc. Reports an Increase in Net Income of 37% for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019; Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.88 versus $0.71 Reported in 2018, and a Forward Dividend Yield of 4.93%

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBCP) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.88 and net income of $5,041,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $0.71 and $3,691,000, respectively, for the corresponding nine-month period in 2018. The Company's diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.31 as compared to $0.25 to the same period in the previous year. These year-over-year improvements in UBCP's earnings are directly related to the Company executing its strategic vision of achieving profitable growth by both growing organically and acquiring other like-minded community banking organizations.

Randall M. Greenwood, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer remarked, "We are pleased to report on our solid financial performance for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 and year-to-date. For the most recently ended quarter, our Company had an increase in net income of $450,000, or 34%, on a year-over-year basis. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019, our Company saw its net income increase by $1,350,000, or 37%, to a level of $5,041,000 --- which is a new earnings record for our Company for the corresponding period. This increase in earnings is highly correlated to the strong organic and acquisition-related growth that our Company experienced during the past twelve months. Even with the issuance of common shares to facilitate our most recent acquisition completed in the fourth quarter of 2018, our diluted earnings per share was $0.31 versus $0.25 the prior year, an increase of 24%. The combination of the acquisition-related and strong organic growth that we achieved this past year facilitated the increase in the level of our Company's higher-yielding earning assets, which grew by $142.3 million, or 29%, on a year-over-year basis. This growth in earning assets was divided between steady growth in our Company's loan portfolio, which increased by $28.1 million, or 7.1%, and solid growth in our investment portfolio, with securities and other restricted stock increasing by $114.3 million or 126.1%. With our increased level of higher-yielding earning assets, our Company saw a year-over-year increase in the level of interest income that it generated for the nine months of 2019 of $4.6 million or 30%."

Greenwood further stated, "In order to fund this strong growth in our earning assets --- while improving our overall levels of profitability --- our Company needed to attract a substantial level of cost effective funding. We achieved this by successfully growing our lower-cost, retail balances (consisting of noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits and savings deposits) by $88.5 million, or 25%, year-over-year. With lower-cost retail balances totaling $437.8 million as of September 30, 2019, they comprise 80% of total deposits for the Company. The remaining growth in deposits came in the area of time deposits (consisting of certificates of deposit or term funding), which increased by $27.1 million, or 32%, since September 2018. By funding our above-peer growth in earning assets primarily with lower-costing retail funding this past year our Company was able to maintain a very solid net interest margin which was 3.67% as of the most recent quarter end."

Greenwood continued, "From a qualitative perspective, we have successfully maintained overall strength and stability within our loan portfolio. Year-over-year, our Company continues to have very solid credit quality-related metrics supported by a relatively low level of nonaccrual loans and loans past due 30 plus days, which were $3.2 million, or 0.75 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2019. Further, net loans charged off, excluding overdrafts, was $164,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, which is lower than the $238,000 charged off for the same nine-month period the previous year. Net charge offs to average loans for the first nine months of 2019 was 0.06% versus 0.08% for the same period in 2018. At these levels, we are very satisfied with the continued stable performance of our loan portfolio from a credit quality perspective."

Greenwood concluded, "Considering that we anticipate our earning assets to continue growing at very acceptable levels and our overall credit quality to remain very solid, we firmly expect that the double-digit earnings growth that we experienced in the first nine months of the year to continue for the remainder of the current year and into future periods."

Scott A. Everson, President and CEO stated, "We are extremely gratified to report on the strong earnings that our Company produced for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019. We greatly benefited from the positive execution of our strategic plan, which calls for us to grow through acquiring other like-minded community banking organizations, building new banking centers in key and complimentary markets and capitalizing on prudent, yet profitable, organic opportunities. Over the course of the past twelve months, we had success in these key areas on which we keenly focus. With the double-digit growth that we have experienced during this timeframe, our Company has produced record earnings. In addition, we are well on our way to achieving our strategic vision of growing our assets to a level of $1.0 billion, or greater, which should also help our Company gain even greater efficiencies and higher levels of performance than we have already seen in recent quarters. As previously announced, on May 14th of this year, our Company issued $20.0 million in subordinated debt at very favorable terms. Although this does not contribute to our Tier I Capital at the corporate-level, it does add to our Tier I Capital at our bank-level. Having this new leverageable (or growth) capital at our affiliate bank-level will greatly aid in helping us attain our lofty goal for growth and driving our earnings in a positive fashion in future periods."

Everson continued, "By continuing to utilize the "playbook" that we did last year and into the current year to achieve profitable growth, we are very optimistic about our future prospects. In addition, we will continue focusing on building our infrastructure (or, foundation) to support further growth while achieving greater efficiencies. As we have previously stated, we are strongly committed to remaining relevant within our industry by investing in our technology and origination/service platforms. Ultimately, our vision is to become an omnichannel bank --- by having complete channel integration and offering mobility to our customers --- thereby, serving them on their terms and through their preferred channels. We have started this initiative and believe that, for a community-minded bank, we will have a complete digital solution that will be highly appealing to our target clientele within the next year or so. Coupling this investment in technology with continued investment in growing our Company through acquisition and new branch construction in key complimentary markets, we firmly believe that we can continue to grow at acceptable levels while remaining very profitable." Everson further commented, "As we have previously announced on June 18, 2019, our Company purchased land in Moundsville, West Virginia and has plans to construct a new banking center in this very vibrant community in the heart of the proposed ethane cracker region. This will be the Company's first full service office in the State of West Virginia and this new location will further enhance our developing footprint in the Upper Ohio Valley Region (which is our traditional market), and nicely compliment our recent market expansion in Powhatan Point, Ohio, which is across the Ohio River from this new and exciting market. We anticipate that our new Moundsville Banking Center will be open for business toward the end of the first quarter of 2020. Even with the high level of growth that we experienced over the course of the past twelve months, we continued to maintain our overall profitability. With our year-to-date record earnings in 2019, our Company had a return on equity (ROE) of 11.2% and a return on assets (ROA) of 1.05% for the nine months ended, September 30, 2019. For many quarters, we have stated that our goal is to grow our Company in a highly profitable fashion. We are extremely delighted that we have done so and that we continue to accomplish this goal into the most recently ended quarter."

Everson concluded, "Our primary focus continues to be rewarding our shareholders by paying a very solid cash dividend and increasing their shareholder value in our Company. During the course of the current year, we have increased our cash dividend payout by $0.0025 per quarter and are currently paying $0.1375, which on a forward basis produces a dividend yield of 4.93% based on our closing price as of the most recent quarter end. Regarding our present market valuation, on a forward basis we are currently trading at a price to earnings multiple of 9 times. With our market sector trading more in the range of 12 to 13 times at present, we are highly optimistic that we will see a higher market valuation in future periods…assuming that we continue to drive our earnings at the levels we have seen and currently project. Overall, we are extremely pleased with the direction that we are going and the results that we are producing. We continue to be highly optimistic about our future potential and look forward to realizing this upside potential in future periods!"

As of September 30, 2019, United Bancorp, Inc. has total assets of $675.8 million and total shareholder's equity of $60.1 million. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has nineteen banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas. The Company also operates a Loan Production Office in Wheeling, WV. United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

Certain statements contained herein are not based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond the Company's control), may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of these terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset/liability management, changes in the financial and securities markets, including changes with respect to the market value of our financial assets, and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or carry forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



United Bancorp, Inc. ("UBCP")





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

%

$

2019

2018

Change

Change Earnings













Interest income on loans $ 5,320,063

$ 4,599,416

15.67%

$ 720,647 Loan fees 188,383

283,792

-33.62%

$ (95,409) Interest income on securities 1,412,494

639,308

120.94%

$ 773,186 Total interest income 6,920,940

5,522,516

25.32%

$ 1,398,424 Total interest expense 1,726,523

893,332

93.27%

$ 833,191 Net interest income 5,194,417

4,629,184

12.21%

$ 565,233 Provision for loan losses 120,000

72,000

66.67%

$ 48,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,074,417

4,557,184

11.35%

$ 517,233 Service charges on deposit accounts 731,066

666,255

9.73%

$ 64,811 Net realized gains on sale of loans 24,851

17,652

40.78%

$ 7,199 Other noninterest income 246,726

213,027

15.82%

$ 33,699 Total noninterest income 1,002,643

896,934

11.79%

$ 105,709 Total noninterest expense 4,161,797

3,855,586

7.94%

$ 306,211 Earnings before taxes 1,915,263

1,598,532

19.81%

$ 316,731 Income tax expense 134,515

268,199

-49.85%

$ (133,684) Net income $ 1,780,748

$ 1,330,333

33.86%

$ 450,415















Per share













Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.31

$ 0.25

24.00%



Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.31

0.25

24.00%



Cash Dividends paid 0.1375

0.1300

5.77%



Annualized yield based on quarter end close 4.93%

3.95%

N/A



















Shares Outstanding













Average - Basic 5,519,677

4,854,934

--------



Average - Diluted 5,519,677

4,859,859

--------



Common stock, shares issued 5,959,351

5,560,304

--------



Shares used for Book Value Computation 5,867,401

4,881,928







Shares held as treasury stock 42,409

5,744

--------





















For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

%

$

2019

2018

Change

Change Earnings













Interest income on loans $ 15,560,775

$ 13,056,340

19.18%

$ 2,504,435 Loan fees 581,162

720,149

-19.30%

$ (138,987) Interest income on securities 3,742,290

1,478,232

153.16%

$ 2,264,058 Total interest income 19,884,227

15,254,721

30.35%

$ 4,629,506 Total interest expense 4,402,131

2,122,999

107.35%

$ 2,279,132 Net interest income 15,482,096

13,131,722

17.90%

$ 2,350,374 Provision for loan losses 330,000

201,000

64.18%

$ 129,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,152,096

12,930,722

17.18%

$ 2,221,374 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,137,847

1,947,421

9.78%

$ 190,426 Net realized gains on sale of loans 37,941

54,418

-30.28%

$ (16,477) Other noninterest income 718,854

663,227

8.39%

$ 55,627 Total noninterest income 2,894,642

2,665,066

8.61%

$ 229,576 Total noninterest expense 12,496,001

11,188,479

11.69%

$ 1,307,522 Earnings before income taxes 5,550,737

4,407,309

25.94%

$ 1,143,428 Income tax expense 509,556

716,549

-28.89%

$ (206,993) Net income $ 5,041,181

$ 3,690,760

36.59%

$ 1,350,421 Per share













Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.88

$ 0.71

23.94%



Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.88

0.71

23.94%



Cash dividends paid 0.4050

0.3900

3.85%



Shares Outstanding













Average - Basic 5,518,500

4,924,859

--------



Average - Diluted 5,518,500

4,924,859

--------



At quarter end













Total assets $ 675,821,076

$ 525,278,642

28.66%

$ 150,542,434 Total assets (average) 640,070,000

491,841,000

30.14%

$ 148,229,000 Other real estate and repossessions 30,000

387,225

-92.25%

$ (357,225) Gross loans 421,264,659

393,181,843

7.14%

$ 28,082,816 Allowance for loan losses 2,120,999

2,003,868

5.85%

$ 117,131 Net loans 419,143,660

391,177,975

7.15%

$ 27,965,685 Net loans (charge offs) (163,888)

(237,986)

-31.14%

$ 74,098 Net overdrafts (charge offs) (88,001)

(81,383)

8.13%

$ (6,618) Total net (charge offs) (251,889)

(319,369)

-21.13%

$ 67,480 Non-accrual loans 2,619,976

1,294,611

102.38%

$ 1,325,365 Loans past due 30+ days (excludes non accrual loans) 526,215

721,218

-27.04%

$ (195,003) Average loans 418,129,000

376,005,000

11.20%

$ 42,124,000 Cash and due from Federal Reserve Bank 13,347,316

12,910,291

3.39%

$ 437,025 Average cash and due from Federal Reserve Bank 19,699,000

13,043,000

51.03%

$ 6,656,000 Securities and other required stock 204,887,864

90,630,172

126.07%

$ 114,257,692 Average securities and other required stock 148,863,000

75,253,000

97.82%

$ 73,610,000 Average total deposits 537,064,000

408,419,000

31.50%

$ 128,645,000 Total deposits 549,996,178

434,331,092

26.63%

$ 115,665,086 Non interest bearing demand 112,854,830

92,996,212

21.35%

$ 19,858,618 Interest bearing demand 215,883,974

175,607,791

22.94%

$ 40,276,183 Savings 109,049,618

80,649,300

35.21%

$ 28,400,318 Time 112,207,756

85,077,789

31.89%

$ 27,129,967 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 9,901,835

15,399,352

-35.70%

$ (5,497,517) Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 20,800,000

22,138,879

-6.05%

$ (1,338,879) Overnight advances 20,800,000

22,000,000

N/A

$ (1,200,000) Term advances -

138,879

-100.00%

$ (138,879) Shareholders' equity 60,054,705

45,112,465

33.12%

$ 14,942,240 Shareholders' equity (average) 60,055,000

45,112,000

33.12%

$ 14,943,000 Stock data













Market value - last close (end of period) $ 11.15

$ 13.15

-15.21%



Dividend payout ratio 46.02%

54.93%

-16.22%



Book value (end of period) 10.24

9.24

10.82%



Market price to book value 108.89%

142.32%

-23.49%



Key performance ratios













Return on average assets (ROA) 1.05%

1.00%

0.05%



Return on average equity (ROE) 11.19%

10.91%

0.28%



Net interest margin (federal tax equivalent) 3.67%

3.90%

-0.23%



Interest expense to average assets 0.92%

0.58%

0.34%



Total allowance for loan losses













to nonaccrual loans 80.95%

154.79%

-73.83%



Total allowance for loan losses













to total loans 0.50%

0.51%

-0.01%



Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.62%

0.33%

0.29%



Nonaccrual assets to average assets 0.41%

0.34%

0.07%



Net charge-offs to average loans 0.06%

0.08%

-0.02%



Equity to assets at period end 8.89%

8.59%

0.27%





















