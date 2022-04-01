United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces A New Stock Repurchase Program Tweet this

This news release reflects current industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements," which may include projections of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place unwarranted reliance on forward-looking statements. The incorporation of forward-looking statements should not be interpreted as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

United Bancorporation is headquartered at 200 East Nashville Ave, Atmore, AL. As of February 28, 2022, United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. had total assets of $1.18 billion, loans of $653.5 million and total deposits of $1.05 billion.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About United Bank

United Bank is a $1,000,000,000 financial institution that has enjoyed 118 years of continuous service to Atmore, Alabama and surrounding communities. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, East Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Semmes, Silverhill, Spanish Fort and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton and Pace. For more information about United Bank please visit our website at www.unitedbank.com. Member FDIC.

