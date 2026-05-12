United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Renewal of Stock Repurchase Program

ATMORE, Ala., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: UBAB) - United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. ("United"), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a renewed stock repurchase program (the "Repurchase Program"). The Repurchase Program will continue in effect until United has purchased up to 446,520 shares.

Repurchases will be made at the discretion of United's management in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission when pricing is considered attractive and in the best interests of both United and its shareholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and United's financial performance. Open market purchases and negotiated transactions at prevailing market prices will be conducted in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to trading plans under Rule 10b5-1. The Repurchase Program may be suspended, terminated, or modified at any time for any reason. There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased by United.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing, manner and volume of purchases under the Repurchase Program. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of United and the information available to management at the time that this press release was prepared. Therefore, United can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. United does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release.

SOURCE United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.