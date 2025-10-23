UNITED BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS AND $0.23 DIVIDEND

COLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: UBOH) ("United Bancshares" or the "Company"), the holding company for The Union Bank Company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share for shareholders of record on November 28, 2025, payable on December 15, 2025. Based on the average closing price for the third quarter, this is a 2.91% dividend yield.

Net income of $3.0 million or $1.01 per share for the 2025 third quarter. This is a $0.18 per share increase from $2.5 million or $0.83 per share in the comparable period in 2024. Year-to-date (YTD) 2025 net income of $8.9 million or $3.00 per share, is a $0.95 per share increase from $6.1 million net income, or $2.05 per share YTD 2024.

Return on average assets of 1.01% for the 2025 third quarter, an increase from 0.83% in the comparable period in 2024. YTD 2025 return on average assets of 0.99%, an increase from 0.73% YTD 2024.

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity of 15.89% for the 2025 third quarter, up from 14.96% in the comparable period in 2024. YTD 2025 return on average tangible equity of 16.29%, up from 12.85% YTD 2024.

Net interest margin of 3.76% for the 2025 third quarter, an increase from 3.12% in the comparable period in 2024. YTD 2025 net interest margin of 3.69%, up from 3.09% YTD 2024.

Loan growth of $37.9 million, up 6.58% annualized from December 31, 2024.

Core deposit growth of $11.5 million, up 1.56% annualized from December 31, 2024. Core deposits exclude fluctuations from the Ohio Treasurer's Ohio Homebuyer's matching deposits.

Asset quality metrics remain strong with stable non-performing and classified loans. Charge-offs remain at historically low levels through September 30, 2025.

Non ‑ GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non‑GAAP financial measures, including return on average tangible equity. Tangible equity is defined as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. Management believes these measures provide meaningful supplemental information to assess performance and capital adequacy and are useful to investors; however, they should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP measures.

About United Bancshares, Inc.

United Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: UBOH) is a financial holding company headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and the parent company of The Union Bank Company. United Bancshares' common stock trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "UBOH."

About The Union Bank Company:

Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has 14 full-service branch locations across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding and Pemberville. We have Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) located at all of our branch locations with additional ITM only locations in Lima, Marion, Paulding and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com.

Contact:

Brian D. Young, President and CEO

Klint D. Manz, Chief Financial Officer

419.659.2141

United Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Report

September 30, 2025

Shareholders, Clients, and Team Members:

I am pleased to report that your Company continued to see strong results for 2025, reporting $8.9 million in net income ($3.00/share) and 16.29% return on average tangible shareholders' equity. The Company also reported $37.9 million in loan growth (6.58% annualized) and $11.5 million (1.6% annualized) in core deposit growth (excluding the deposit fluctuations from the Ohio Treasurer's Ohio Homebuyer's matching deposits). As a result of a $6.5 million increase (28.2%) in net interest income as compared to the first nine months of 2024, net interest margin improved to 3.69% from 3.09% from the same period in 2024.

Trading of shares (UBOH) on OTCQX during the third quarter was noticeably elevated as compared to the previous quarter (167% increase). The average share price close during the quarter was $31.58, (18% increase) with a high close of $37.35 and a low close of $27.00. We continue to believe that selectively repurchasing our shares at attractive pricing creates long-term value for our shareholders. From 2022 through September 2025, the Company has repurchased 374,121 shares at an average price of $21.53.

As a result of these successes, the Board of Directors declared a $0.23 per share quarterly dividend, payable on December 15th for shareholders of record on November 28th. The dividend is 22.8% of the reported net income for the third quarter of 2025.

I am also pleased to report implementation of an all-new digital platform for our clients continues with an expected rollout in the first quarter of 2026, increased usage of our 7am-7pm live teller access at all our locations, and the addition of incredible new team members with significant experience and compatible cultural approaches in our commercial, retail and operational areas. We continue to be blessed by the countless people who have chosen to serve or be served by The Union Bank Company.

The continued accomplishments of your Company are the result of ongoing efforts of the Company's resolute team members and Board of Directors in applying our strong corporate values of respect for and accountability to our shareholders, clients, colleagues, and communities. As always, your ongoing support and the trust you have placed in us is appreciated.

Respectfully,

Brian D. Young

President & CEO



Sept 30, 2025

Dec 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,099,000

$ 95,283,000 Securities 226,905,000

237,779,000 Loans 804,928,000

766,987,000 Less allowance for credit losses (8,511,000)

(7,937,000) Other assets 98,213,000

97,218,000 Total Assets $1,198,634,000

$1,189,330,000







Deposits $1,067,602,000

$1,071,105,000 Borrowings 16,821,000

17,091,000 Other liabilities 6,267,000

6,394,000 Total Liabilities 1,090,690,000

1,094,590,000







Common stock and surplus 22,086,000

21,461,000 Retained earnings 131,712,000

124,822,000 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (28,493,000)

(34,786,000) Treasury stock (17,361,000)

(16,757,000) Total shareholders' equity 107,944,000

94,740,000







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,198,634,000

$1,189,330,000







Common shares outstanding 2,966,066

2,964,007 Book value $36.39

$31.96 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $26.72

$22.28 Closing price $36.98

$31.00 Allowance for credit losses to loans (end of period, excluding LHFS) 1.06 %

1.04 % Loans to deposits 75.40 %

71.61 %



3 months ended

3 months ended

9 months ended

9 months ended

Sept 30, 2025

Sept 30, 2024

Sept 30, 2025

Sept 30, 2024 Interest income $14,771,000

$14,330,000

$43,501,000

$38,703,000 Interest expense 4,806,000

5,986,000

14,090,000

15,762,000 Net interest income 9,965,000

8,344,000

29,411,000

22,941,000















Provision for credit losses 64,000

(288,000)

392,000

(769,000) Net interest income after provision 9,901,000

8,632,000

29,019,000

23,710,000















Non-interest income 1,826,000

2,113,000

5,430,000

6,418,000 Non-interest expense 8,366,000

8,050,000

24,449,000

23,520,000 Income before federal income taxes 3,361,000

2,695,000

10,000,000

6,608,000















Federal income taxes 370,000

226,000

1,091,000

474,000 Net Income $2,991,000

$2,469,000

$8,909,000

$6,134,000















Average common shares outstanding 2,962,803

2,980,554

2,968,674

2,999,048















Per Share Data:













Net income (basic) $1.01

$0.83

$3.00

$2.05 Cash dividends declared $0.23

$0.22

$0.69

$0.66 Dividend yield (annualized) based on quarterly avg. closing price 2.91 %

4.50 %

3.17 %

4.62 %















Performance Ratios:













Return on average assets 1.01 %

0.83 %

0.99 %

0.73 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.89 %

14.96 %

16.29 %

12.85 % Net interest margin 3.76 %

3.12 %

3.69 %

3.09 %















Credit Quality and Other Ratios: Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average outstanding net loans 0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.04 %

0.00 %

United Bancshares, Inc Directors Robert L. Benroth Herbert H. Huffman III Daniel W. Schutt, Chairman R. Steven Unverferth Brian D. Young Officers Brian D. Young, President/CEO Denise E. Giesige, Secretary Klint D. Manz, CFO The Union Bank Co. Directors Robert L. Benroth Anthony M. V. Eramo Herbert H. Huffman III Kevin L. Lammon John P. Miller William R. Perry Carol R. Russell Daniel W. Schutt R. Steven Unverferth Dr. Jane M. Wood Brian D. Young, Chairman

