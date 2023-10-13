United Bank Awarded $9 Million Capital Magnet Fund Award by US Department of Treasury

News provided by

United Bank

13 Oct, 2023, 17:44 ET

ATMORE, Ala., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX:UBAB) -United Bank announced today the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund) has awarded it a $9 million Capital Magnet Fund award for 2023, the fourth such award received since 2017. The award reflects United Bank's commitment to bringing badly needed affordable housing to communities across Alabama, Florida, and surrounding states.

Continue Reading

"Receiving this CMF award is an exciting confirmation that the efforts of the United Bank team in providing innovative capital strategies to the affordable housing industry are making a significant difference in communities across Alabama and the Southeast," said Joe Raines, Senior Vice President of United Bank. "As our economy continues to face strong headwinds from inflation and interest rates, these funds will allow us to continue our mission of providing safe, clean, affordable housing. Since 2018, United Bank has used our three previous CMF awards and other resources for the development or rehabilitation of more than 4,000 apartment homes for families and senior adults," added Raines.

The Capital Magnet Fund offers competitively awarded grants to CDFIs and nonprofit affordable housing organizations to finance affordable housing solutions and community revitalization efforts that benefit individuals and families with lower incomes and low-income communities nationwide.

About United Bank

United Bank is a $1.3 billion financial holding company that serves Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. Through its New Markets Tax Credit projects, Community Facilities Lending Program and Community Housing Capital Fund, UB Community Development, LLC, a community development partner of United Bank, is working with community development partners in the fields of healthcare, education, manufacturing, public works, affordable housing and more. Member FDIC.

SOURCE United Bank

Also from this source

United Bank Welcomes New Member to Board of Directors

(OTCQX:UBAB) – United Bank is proud to announce the addition of Richard K. Stanley to our Board of Directors. United Bank is proud to announce the...

United Bank Welcomes Lori Madison Stinson, Esq. to Board of Directors

(OTCQX:UBAB) – United Bank is proud to announce the addition of Lori Madison Stinson to our Board of Directors. Prior to joining the Board, Ms....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.