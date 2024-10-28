United Bank Awarded $9 Million Capital Magnet Fund Award by US Department of Treasury

ATMORE, Ala., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bank (OTCQX: UBAB) announced today the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund) has awarded it a $9 million Capital Magnet Fund award for 2024, the fifth such award received since 2017. The award reflects United Bank's commitment to bringing badly needed affordable housing to communities across Alabama, Florida, and surrounding states.

"The United Bank team is excited and grateful to receive our fifth CMF award since 2017. This award will allow us to continue our momentum in helping to increase affordable housing options to rent burdened families and senior adults in Alabama and across the Southeast," said Joe Raines, Senior Vice President of United Bank. "We anticipate using this award to provide crucial capital towards the development or rehabilitation of more than 1,000 apartment homes, many of which would not be built without these funds," added Raines.

The Capital Magnet Fund offers competitively awarded grants to CDFIs and nonprofit affordable housing organizations to finance affordable housing solutions and community revitalization efforts that benefit individuals and families with lower incomes and low-income communities nationwide.

About United Bank

United Bank is a $1.4 billion financial holding company that serves Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. UB Community Development (UBCD) focuses on economic and community development through its New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing, and community facilities programs. Member FDIC.

ubcommunitydevelopment.com

SOURCE United Bank