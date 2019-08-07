United Bank Named One of the 2019 Best Companies to Work for in Alabama

ATMORE, Ala., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCPNK: UBAB)- United Bank was recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. This eighth annual program was created by Business Alabama and Best Companies Group.

"In order to have a good customer experience, you must first have a good employee experience," said Bob Jones, United Bank, President & CEO. "I believe in order to achieve strong financial performance you must have high caliber staff and officers focused on achieving strategic goals and objectives. Recognition like this helps recruiting talent as well as customers who align with companies with professional employees because they expect a better experience."

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, benefits, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Alabama, benefiting the economy, workforce, and businesses. United Bank was one of 22 companies recognized.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

Be a publicly or privately held business;

Have a facility in Alabama ;

; Have at least 15 employees in Alabama ;

; Be in business a minimum of 1 year.

The actual rankings were revealed in the publication of the August 2019 issue of Business Alabama.

About United Bank

United Bank is a $670,000,000 financial institution that has enjoyed 115 years of continuous service to Atmore, Alabama and surrounding communities. United Bank has offices in Atmore, East Brewton, Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Silver Hill, Spanish Fort, and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton, and Pace. For more information about United Bank, please visit our website at www.unitedbank.com. Member FDIC.

About UB Community Development

UB Community Development's strong history and experience in New Markets Tax Credit transactions, coupled with our passion for improving the communities around us, make UBCD Alabama's premier financial partner for economic and community development. Through our NMTC projects, Community Facilities Lending Program and Community Housing Capital Fund, UBCD is working with community development partners in the fields of healthcare, education, manufacturing, public works, and more. For more information about UB Community Development, visit our website at www.UBCommunityDevelopment.com.

Media Contact: Tonya Lambert

VP, Marketing & Public Relations

(251) 446-6004 / tonya.lambert@unitedbank.com

SOURCE United Bank

Related Links

https://www.unitedbank.com

