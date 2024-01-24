United Bank provides funding for the construction of The Lenox in Augusta, Georgia

ATMORE, Ala., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bank (OTCQX:UBAB) has provided $440,000 in soft financing as well as a $6 million construction bridge loan to Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. for the construction of The Lenox, a new multi-family affordable housing complex in Augusta, Georgia. The soft financing is funded through United Bank's 2023 Capital Magnet Fund award from the CDFI Fund division of the US Treasury Department. Once completed, the complex will offer 64 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes for individuals and families and will be built to be LEED for Homes certified. Located in downtown Augusta with close proximity to amenities, The Lenox supports the City of Augusta's goals of downtown redevelopment. On-site amenities will include a laundry facility, clubhouse and community center, a rooftop terrace, fitness center, playground, a covered picnic pavilion, and a computer center.

About United Bank

United Bank is a $1.3 billion financial holding company that serves Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. UB Community Development (UBCD) focuses on economic and community development through its New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing, and community facilities programs. Member FDIC.

