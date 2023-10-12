United Bank Welcomes Lori Madison Stinson, Esq. to Board of Directors

News provided by

United Bank

12 Oct, 2023, 18:53 ET

ATMORE, Ala., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX:UBAB) – United Bank is proud to announce the addition of Lori Madison Stinson to our Board of Directors. Prior to joining the Board, Ms. Stinson served on United Bank's Escambia County Advisory Board.

"We are pleased to have Lori join our board," said Mike Vincent, President and CEO of United Bank. "We believe that her expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping shape our future. We look forward to working together to continue the bank's mission of making a positive impact on the communities we serve."

Continue Reading

Stinson currently serves as Attorney General and Chief Legal Officer for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCBI). Ms. Stinson has appeared in this role before the Congressional Committee has overseen multiple cases that have been before the United States Supreme Court.

After graduating with a B.A. from Samford University, she earned her Juris Doctorate from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law in 2003. In private practice in Enterprise, Alabama, Stinson specialized in real estate, probate and juvenile law before joining the PCBI's legal department as an Assistant Attorney General in 2007.

Ms. Stinson grew up in Atmore where she is raising her two daughters, Bradleigh Anne and Bailey Catherine Stinson. She is a member of the Alabama State Bar Association and the Alabama Anti-Human Trafficking Alliance Task Force. A 2023 graduate of Leadership Alabama, she serves on the board for the Escambia County Youth Livestock Association. In 2023, she was inducted into the Atmore Area Hall of Fame.

"It gives me great pleasure to partner with Ms. Lori Stinson.  She brings professional expertise, and commitment to her community, which reflects that of United Bank," said David D. Swift, Sr., Chairman of the Board of Directors for United Bank.

For more information about Stinson or her appointment, please contact Tina N. Brooks.

About United Bank (UBAB): United Bank is a $1.3 billion financial institution that has enjoyed 119 years of service. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Silverhill, Semmes and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton and Pace. For more information about United Bank, visit our website at www.unitedbank.com. Member FDIC.

SOURCE United Bank

