United Bank Welcomes New Member to Board of Directors

News provided by

United Bank

13 Oct, 2023, 12:21 ET

Brewton Businessman Richard K. Stanley Joins United Bank Board

ATMORE, Ala., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX:UBAB) – United Bank is proud to announce the addition of Richard K. Stanley to our Board of Directors.

Richard K. Stanley is the president and CEO of T. R. Miller Mill Company, Inc., his employer of 41 years. The Atmore, Alabama, native oversees one of the oldest and largest sawmills in the United States. 

Continue Reading

"We are pleased to welcome Ricky as a new board member," said United Bank President and CEO Mike Vincent. "His extensive knowledge and background will play a pivotal role in charting the future for our institution. We look forward to collaborating as we continue to emphasize our commitment to Alabama and Northwest Florida." 

Stanley currently serves on a number of boards, including the Softwood Lumber Board, American Wood Council, Southeastern Lumberman's Manufacturing Association, Southern Pressure Treaters Association, Creek Indian Enterprise Development Association, and Alabama Forestry Association. Stanley is married to Phyllis Barnes Stanley and resides in Brewton, Alabama. 

"Ricky's success in business, as well as his many years in community service, helps make him an excellent choice as a director," said David D. Swift, Sr., Chairman of the Board for United Bank. "His experience and interests will fit nicely with our future goals." 

For more information about Stanley or his appointment, please contact Tina N. Brooks, Senior Vice President, at 251-446-6001 or email [email protected]

About United Bank (UBAB): United Bank is a $1.3 billion financial institution that has enjoyed 119 years of service. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Silverhill, Semmes, and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida, in Jay, Milton, and Pace. For more information about United Bank, please visit our website at www.unitedbank.com. Member FDIC. 

SOURCE United Bank

Also from this source

United Bank Welcomes Lori Madison Stinson, Esq. to Board of Directors

(OTCQX:UBAB) – United Bank is proud to announce the addition of Lori Madison Stinson to our Board of Directors. Prior to joining the Board, Ms....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.