United Beren Energy Announces Closing of Infrastructure Senior Secured Term Loan Facility

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Beren Energy Capital, LP and affiliates ("United Beren" or "UBE"), a direct lender providing tailored credit solutions to middle-market energy companies, announced the December 31 closing of a senior secured term loan facility to support the acquisition of saltwater disposal (SWD) wells by Southern Disposal Solutions, LLC (SDS) in Louisiana. The proceeds will be used in part to complete the acquisition and fund ongoing infrastructure development.

The transaction was originated and executed by UBE alongside a large institutional asset manager with a sizable private credit platform. "This transaction underscores UBE's position as a capital partner for companies in the U.S. lower middle-market energy sector," said Akiba Cohen, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at United Beren. "By providing tailored financing solutions, we are able to partner with disciplined operators like SDS as they expand critical infrastructure and grow their footprint in the region."

United Beren specializes in asset-based and reserve-based lending in energy, combining extensive sourcing capabilities, deep technical knowledge and structured financing expertise.

