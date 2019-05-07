United BioSource LLC® (UBC®) Receives CRO Leadership Award for Phase IV for the Second Year in a Row

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UBC, a global leader of late-stage and patient support services, for the second time in as many years, was named a leader in Phase IV clinical research, as a result of Industry Standard Research's (ISR) Contract Research Organization (CRO) Quality Benchmarking annual online survey, in which more than 60 contract research organizations were evaluated, by global biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes, on more than 20 different performance metrics.

Life Science Leader Magazine's Leadership Awards are based on sponsor ratings of work performed by CROs on recent outsourced projects. This experiential feedback is then analyzed, by sponsor company size, to reveal leading CROs in different performance categories. Some of the key metrics for the Leadership Award in Phase IV include:

Right first-time measurements

Strong regulatory track record

Track record for meeting quality performance metrics

Up-front contingency planning, risk management

In addition to achieving the above distinction, UBC was also recognized for exceeding customer expectations in the area of meeting project timelines.

"UBC is pleased to receive this prestigious award. Our premier services in late stage development help pharmaceutical and biotech clients prove their products' efficacy, safety, and value," remarked Patrick Lindsay, President & CEO, UBC. "When it comes to the successful design and implementation of real-world, late phase studies, experience matters. We are fortunate to have team members with decades of scientific and global clinical operations expertise committed to our research sponsors and their patients."

About UBC:

United BioSource LLC (UBC) is a leader in the biopharmaceutical market for integrated, comprehensive late stage and patient-support services. UBC brings together renowned scientific research and operations experts with leading-edge technologies, allowing for the best patient and healthcare provider experience. Comprehensive, end-to-end services cover product and patient population characterization during development and market entry, as well as focus on the patient experience, safety, and adherence. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ubc.com.

