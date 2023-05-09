United Brands Launches the First and Only NSF-Certified Whipped Cream Charger Component -- a New Benchmark in Food Safety

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Brands, Inc., parent company of the Whip-It! Brand, has launched the first and only NSF-certified whipped cream charger component for compressed gas called the Whip-It! Elite. This one-of-a-kind, universal charger is the only cream charger made of aluminum (instead of carbon steel), with USA-made gas, and is far more eco-friendly than others. This type of product is widely used in food service chains such as Starbucks and many others throughout the US and internationally.

The NSF-certified mark is assurance that the product has been reviewed by a respected, independent certification organization. Products with an NSF certification mark meet all standard requirements and undergo testing and regular inspections to ensure that they continue to comply and are verified.

Jimmy Zahriya, CEO and owner, explains, "At United Brands, we are committed to quality and high standards, and it is important to us that our customers have confidence when using our products. In attaining NSF certification, we have confirmed that the Whip-It! Elite chargers are verifiable by a third party. NSF certification is valued by consumers, manufacturers, retailers, and regulatory agencies worldwide, and shows that the product complies with the strict standards and procedures of NSF.

Benefits of an aluminum N2O cream charger:

Aluminum is 30% lighter.

Far less energy to recycle than traditional steel, which reduces the carbon footprint.

The proprietary, state-of-the-art cleaning process of NSF Component cylinders reduces the residual oil inside the chargers to virtually ZERO, compared to other industry chargers.

The only cream charger with USA -made gas.

The Whip-It Elite is the first in a series of new and exciting initiatives at United Brands that will improve quality, lower costs, and reduce the carbon footprint. They are universal, used with any standard cream dispenser, but recommended with the heavy-duty, NSF-certified Whip-It! Specialist dispensers, whose premium construction produces the best results possible.

About United Brands Inc.

United Brands is a leading company in the foodservice industry, offering a broad selection of premium culinary tools, made to the highest quality standards. The Whip-It! Brand line includes compressed gas cartridges, cream dispenser systems, soda siphons, butane, torches, stoves, and more. With over 60 years of expertise and global success, United Brands continues to be a leader in quality, design, and innovation. Many of the world's top restaurants and coffee chains rely on Whip-It! Products.

Based out of the San Francisco area, United Brands sells domestically in the U.S. markets, as well as internationally in over 20 countries, to major distributors and food chains.

