United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Appoints Pete Rodriguez to Western District

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBCJA) General President Doug McCarron appointed Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters (SWMSRCC) Executive Secretary-Treasurer Pete Rodriguez to become the Western District Vice President. Effective immediately, EST Rodriguez will serve a dual position as EST of the SWMSRCC and WDVP of the UBCJA. This announcement comes 11 months after Rodriguez was historically elected as the first Latino EST of the SWMSRCC.

Rodriguez has been a member of the UBCJA for more than 26 years and has served in several positions with the Carpenters/Contractors Cooperation Committee, as an organizer, representative, President of the Council and most recently as the EST of the SWMSRCC.

"To be part of UBC General President Doug McCarron's team is a privilege and a once in a lifetime opportunity." In this dual role, I pledge to you, our members, that our Council will not skip a beat. We are built to withstand these types of changes," said EST Rodriguez. "I look forward to continuing to work for better Union Jobs, Union Wages and Union Benefits for you and your families – both as our EST and your Western District Vice President of the UBC."

The SWMSRCC has been successful in its mission of growth under Rodriguez's leadership. In 2022, the council acquired Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming (previously with the Pacific Northwest Council of Carpenters). EST Rodriguez also prioritized the importance of training and accessibility. In late 2022, Rodriguez charted the Carson, CA based Local 323 to meet the needs of the communities in South Los Angeles. A new, state-of-the-art training center will open in 2023.

In addition to his existing responsibilities as EST of the SWMSRCC, his mission as WDVP will ensure that union jobs, wages, and benefits remain at the forefront of his work for all members of the Western District.

The Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters represents more than 63,000 members in Southern California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. The SWMSRCC works with developers and elected leaders to raise the standard of building and living for all workers. As an affiliate of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joinders of America, SWMSRCC is the largest council in the Brotherhood.

SOURCE Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters