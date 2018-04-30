United Bus Technology, An IT Solution Company for the Motorcoach Industry, Launches Its Newest Product SHIELD™

MCLEAN, Va., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bus Technology, Inc (UBT), the leading IT solution provider in the motorcoach and trucking industries, unveiled the newest addition to its product line, the ELD system, SHIELD™.

The new mandate by the FMCSA requiring the installment of electronic logging devices to log drivers' hours of service brought a major change and challenge to the bus and trucking industries.

UBT's ELD product, SHIELD™, was made available starting from April 28th, 2018.

"The new ELD mandate also presents a challenge and opportunity for us," said Timothy Wilson, the executive vice president of UBT. "Unlike other ELD vendors who rushed to be first on the market, UBT wants to do things right. We understand the pain and struggles of drivers and operators when facing the new regulations, so we hold on our marketing to focus more on core technology, reliability, and ease of use."

The new ELD solution, SHIELD, was developed by UBT to facilitate the ELD compliance. With a design based on data, feedback, and reviews from drivers and operators using the ELDs from UBT and other major vendors. SHIELD offers an experience engineered to be simple to use, reliable, and time- and cost-efficient.

"SHIELD is created with the driver in mind first. We want to be a SHIELD for operators to get behind. We are looking to be their knight in shining armor, to protect them and make their jobs easier and more efficient than ever," Wilson said. "We are confident that SHIELD, together with our other products, will continue to bring overdue innovations to two older yet very important industries. We know our value and our reliability; that is why we provide lifetime warranties and do not require any long-term contract and no upfront cost to our SHIELD customers."

SHIELD was officially introduced at the 2018 UMA and ABA Fly-In Dinner sponsored by UBT in Washington, DC. UBT was joined by leaders from the motorcoach industry from across the nation, including UMA President Stacy Tetschner and ABA President Peter J. Pantuso.

SHIELD joins UBT's NetBox™, featuring MegaWiFi™, OnCoach Cinema®, and MegaTrac® as the company's flagship products. SHIELD was made available for purchase on April 28th, 2018.

About UBT

United Bus Technology is an industry-focused All-In-One hardware and software turnkey solution provider for the motorcoach industry. UBT's goal is to revamp the industry with innovative and affordable IT solutions. For more details, please visit www.ubt.io.

