United Bus Technology Reaches Out to Stranded ELD Customers, Offering Six-Month Free Trial for SHIELD™

UBT is offering a free six-month demo period for any operators looking to make the switch over to SHIELD. During this period, they will have access to the entirety of SHIELD's capabilities, including violation notifications, IFTA tracking, availability recaps, and more.

"No operators should feel like they're stranded out on their own after something like this happens," says Timothy Wilson, vice president of UBT. "It's a shame to hear what happened to ONE20, but our focus is squarely on these customers who are left without an option. We want to help them jump back into compliancy in the easiest way possible. And with SHIELD, we believe they will be able to do that."

The FMCSA ELD mandate went into effect on December 18, 2017. ELDs on many vehicles currently are still new and both owners and operators are still struggling to learn the ins and outs of their respective systems. "To just be getting familiar with a system and then lose it is definitely frustrating. We here at UBT want to make the transition for these owners and operators easier for them and hep mitigate some of that frustration," says Wilson.

SHIELD was developed from the beginning with drivers in mind, with emphasis placed on ease of use and including the features most important to drivers, such as notifications that help drives avoid violations. "Our ELD is a SHIELD for operators to stand behind," Wilson says. "To all of you now without a system, I invite you to give us a try. There are no costs tied to the trial and no strings attached. We think it's always best to know what you're getting into when you're adding a new piece of technology to your fleet."

SHIELD was made available for purchase on April 28th, 2018. SHIELD is one of UBT's flagship products, joining MegaWiFi™, OnCoach Cinema®, and MegaTrac®.

About UBT

United Bus Technology is an industry-focused All-In-One hardware and software turnkey solution provider for the motorcoach industry. For more details, please visit www.ubt.io.

Media Contact: Carter Nordike, 703-498-0272

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-bus-technology-reaches-out-to-stranded-eld-customers-offering-six-month-free-trial-for-shield-300670942.html

SOURCE United Bus Technology

Related Links

https://www.unitedbustech.com

