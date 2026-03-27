United By Nature Launches New Cultural Movement to Unite Americans Around the Outdoors

Going Public invites Americans to claim a symbolic share of the public lands they already own

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United By Nature , powered by Nature Is Nonpartisan , a movement dedicated to rebuilding America's common-sense conservation movement across political and other boundaries, officially launched its first national campaign, Going Public. Going Public celebrates Americans' shared pride for our nation's iconic public lands and inspires people across the country to help protect these national treasures.

From March 27 to May 30, Americans can support their public lands by claiming a free, symbolic share of their favorite public lands, such as the iconic national parks Yellowstone and Yosemite, and the local trails and forests we visit every day. Each share represents a vote for their favorite land and support to protect and keep these lands accessible for generations to come.

Despite the increasing effort from politicians to threaten the nation's public lands, almost 90% of voters believe that parks, forests, monuments, and wildlife areas play an essential role in the quality of life. Public lands, including national forests, world-famous parks, seashores and wildlife refuges, are where Americans build family traditions and unforgettable memories, experience the joy and wonder of the outdoors, and find everyday moments to reconnect and recharge.

Going Public aims to close the gap between strong public support for public lands and the political decisions that jeopardize their future by giving Americans a visible way to stand behind the public lands they already own.

"People don't engage with the outdoors because of politics. They engage with it because it brings them joy, and they want our nation's immense beauty to be conserved for future generations," said Benji Backer, founder of Nature Is Nonpartisan. "Nature is something we love at our core. United By Nature and Going Public is about turning a love of place and nature into a national movement to make it fun, engaging, and reflective of how people already feel about the outdoors."

Going Public will run nationwide from March 27 to May 30, inviting Americans to:

Claim a free share of their favorite public land online, where each share functions as a vote of support for your public land

"Protect" your share with an optional purchase, giving that land an extra boost and funding real public land restoration

Receive a symbolic certificate of ownership and a letter celebrating their place as stewards of America's public lands for purchased shares

Share their claimed public land on social media and encourage others to stand behind their public lands

The top-ranking lands on May 30 will receive the donated funds through United By Nature's partnership with the National Forest Foundation, National Park Foundation, and Foundation for America's Lands. Remaining funds will support public lands nationwide through these organizations.

At the end of the campaign, Nature Is Nonpartisan will send a record of every share claimed to leaders in Washington, D.C., demonstrating in real numbers that conserving public lands is not partisan. It is American.

To mark the launch of Going Public, United By Nature will debut the first-ever Public Lands Stock Exchange in Times Square on March 27, a part-retro brokerage house, part-greenhouse where visitors will be able to claim their symbolic shares of public lands. A live ticker will track participation in real time, displaying the lands Americans are rallying behind across the country. More than fifty "park rangers" will activate across Manhattan and lead a procession to the Stock Exchange in Times Square to guide participants to claim their shares.

Going Public is the first of United By Nature's five national moments throughout the year to prioritize cultural momentum over political division to drive effective conservation action. Through bold, culture-forward campaigns, United By Nature aims to create a movement of "Outsiders," who are connected by a love of community, nature, and the great outdoors and share a frustration with division and polarization.

About United By Nature

United By Nature is a national movement that brings Americans together around a shared love of the outdoors. Through creative campaigns and collective participation, the movement invites people across communities and political perspectives to celebrate and protect the lands, waters, and wildlife that connect us.

United By Nature comes to life through five culturally relevant national moments that bring people together around the outdoors and turn that participation into visible support for public lands stewardship, clean air and water, megafires and forest restoration, nature positive farming, and wildlife and ecosystems.

United By Nature is powered by Nature Is Nonpartisan, which works to translate that public participation into policy momentum that protects America's lands, water, air, and wildlife.

To learn more about the United By Nature movement and how to get involved, visit https://www.unitedbynature.eco/

About Nature Is Nonpartisan

Nature Is Nonpartisan is a national organization dedicated to advancing durable, bipartisan solutions that protect America's land, water, and wildlife. The organization works across political lines to build support for common-sense conservation policies and keep America's public lands accessible for future generations.

Nature Is Nonpartisan has played a leading role in several major conservation initiatives in recent years, including helping shape the Make America Beautiful Again Executive Order and leading the formation of the bipartisan Senate Stewardship Caucus that brings together lawmakers from both parties to advance domestic conservation efforts and serve as a central convener for bipartisan conservation work in the Senate.

Nature Is Nonpartisan continues to advance conservation through policy leadership, coalition building, and cultural engagement initiatives, inviting Americans across communities and political perspectives to celebrate and protect the lands, waters, and wildlife that connect us all. To learn more about Nature Is Nonpartisan and its work, visit www.natureisnonpartisan.org .

MEDIA CONTACT

Sunjay Lee

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SOURCE Nature Is Nonpartisan