United Capital Financial Advisors Acquires Groebl Brothers, Adds $240 Million in AUM

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Capital Financial Advisors (United Capital), an established registered investment advisor (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Groebl Brothers, an RIA located in Leawood, Kansas.

This acquisition adds more than $240 million in assets under management (AUM) to United Capital.

"We are thrilled to have Groebl Brothers join United Capital," said Jim Rivers, President of United Capital. "Joe and Tim have more than 46 years of combined experience in the financial services industry, and they use that expertise to educate and provide peace of mind for their clients while also ensuring that they are delivering a tailored financial plan for each client. They will be a welcome addition to the United Capital team."

Joe Groebl founded Groebl Brothers in 2010 after working on Wall Street for 17 years. He, along with his brother, Tim, felt that financial advisors should be direct fiduciaries to their clients and that this model should, and would, become the industry standard.

"Our decision to join United Capital was driven in large part by our desire to expand our offerings to our clients," said Groebl Brothers founders Joe and Tim Groebl in a joint statement. "United Capital's comprehensive suite of services allows us to more wholly serve the financial needs of our clients. The financial services industry is changing, and United Capital is at the forefront of that progress. We knew that to grow, we needed to align ourselves with an RIA with an innovative, client-first mindset."

Groebl Brothers will be United Capital's third acquisition in 2025.

About United Capital

United Capital Financial Advisors is an independent wealth management firm that employs a personalized planning process and proprietary investing strategies to build client portfolios. For more information, visit www.unitedcapitalwealth.com.

